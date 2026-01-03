The long wait is over. In its first match of the second season of TGL, Boston Common Golf Club can finally say it has notched a victory in the SoFi Center. Aided by the debut of PGA Tour youngster Michael Thorbjornsen, Rory McIlroy's squad outlasted Los Angeles Golf Club, picking up a 7-5 victory.

Last season, Boston failed to register a win in the regular season, while Los Angeles went 4-0-1 and was the No. 1 seed heading into the postseason. On Friday night, Boston flipped the script, thanks in large part to its putters, which caught fire like never before.

At one point, the Boston trio -- Keegan Bradley was the third -- made four straight putts from outside of 10 feet and went into the singles portion of the contest all tied up with Los Angeles, 4-4, after a back-and-forth triples session. In singles, the rollercoaster nature of the match continued with Thorbjorsen proving his worth once again against Sahith Theegala.

The Massachusetts native won his first singles hole thanks to a putt from 17 feet, giving Boston the lead with three holes to play. By the time his spot in the batting order was up again, the score remained the same, and Thorbjornsen wielded his putter effectively again by making a 15-foot eagle putt to put Boston's first win in TGL on ice.

TGL takeaways