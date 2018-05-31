U.S. Open odds, picks 2018: Tiger Woods projection from same model that called four golf majors

One of golf's biggest events -- the U.S. Open -- is set tee off on June 14 in Southampton, New York at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course. Dustin Johnson is the Vegas favorite at 10-1 in the latest odds for the 2018 U.S. Open. He's followed closely by Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy at 12-1 and Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Rickie Fowler at 14-1.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 118th U.S. Open field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open this year: Tiger Woods, a three-time U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong run but falls just short of winning the title.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, won his last U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines. His last appearance at Shinnecock Hills was in 2004, where he finished T-17. However, Woods knows how to perform at the U.S Open. His 15-stroke win in 2000 at Pebble Beach remains the largest margin of victory in U.S. Open history.

Another surprise, Phil Mickelson, a five-time major champion, doesn't sniff the Top 20. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Mickelson, who has six runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, would become just the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam in the Masters era with a victory at Shinnecock Hills.

However, Mickelson has struggled in majors as of late. He's missed the cut in two of his last three starts in major tournaments and is coming off a disappointing T-36 finish at the 2018 Masters.

Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a deep run at the U.S Open title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 U.S. Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last five majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Jason Day 14-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Jon Rahm 18-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Sergio Garcia 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Tommy Fleetwood 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Adam Scott 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1