The final event of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing shifts west to the gulf coast for the 2026 Valspar Championship on the always-challenging Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.

Defending champion Viktor Hovland leads a strong field that includes other big names Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Akshay Bhatia, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay, Keegan Bradley and more. Hovland edged out Thomas for the title a year ago, marking his first win on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Tour Championship, and he comes into this week fresh off back-to-back T13 finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players.

A number of the other top stars in the field had strong showings at TPC Sawgrass last week, most notably Fitzpatrick as the runner-up and Thomas with his first top 10 of the season, and they'll be looking to carry that momentum into a different challenge at Innisbrook. The last three winners at the Valspar have finished at 10 to 12 under par, as the tight confines of the Copperhead course make for challenging scoring conditions most every year.

The only winners on the PGA Tour this season in the field are Bhatia and Jacob Bridgeman. Those two will look to join Chris Gotterup as the only two-time winners in 2026, while the rest of the field chases a breakthrough win early in the year.

Here's how you can watch all of the action in Palm Harbor, Florida this weekend.

2026 Valspar Championship TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 7:35 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 7:35 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 7:45 a.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 7:45 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on GolfChannel.com

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio