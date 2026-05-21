The Cleveland Guardians go for the four-game series sweep when they battle the American League Central Division-rival Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland is coming off a 3-2 win over Detroit in 10 innings on Wednesday night. The Guardians (29-22), who have won five in a row, are 14-12 on the road this season. The Tigers (20-30), who have dropped five straight, are 13-11 on their home field in 2026.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The Guardians lead the all-time series 1,170-1,168, and have won eight of the last 11 meetings. Detroit is a -115 favorite on the money line (risk $115 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Tigers odds, while the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the Guardians vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and enters Week 9 of the MLB season on a red-hot 12-1 run on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Guardians vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Guardians:

Guardians vs. Tigers money line Guardians -104, Tigers -115 Guardians vs. Tigers over/under 7.5 runs Guardians vs. Tigers run line Tigers -1.5 (+183) Guardians vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Guardians vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tigers vs. Guardians predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Guardians vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the Over has hit in six of the last 10 Cleveland games, and in 17 of the past 35 Detroit games with two pushes after the third game without a day off. The Over has also hit in eight of the last 15 Detroit games when playing against a team allowing between 3.9 and 4.2 runs.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Guardians' Steven Kwan, Chase DeLauter and Jose Ramirez. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.46 total bases or more from Colt Keith, Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. The model projects 8.7 combined runs as the Over hits in 58.9% of simulations. Get the Guardians vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Guardians vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Tigers vs. Guardians 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Guardians, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.