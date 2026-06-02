Tigers vs. Rays prediction, odds, time: 2026 MLB picks for Tuesday, June 2 by proven model

The Tampa Bay Rays may have the best record in the American League at 36-21, but they're reeling, losers of six of their last eight games after Monday's 10-9 home loss to the struggling Detroit Tigers. Tampa aims to bounce back against the Tigers (23-38) on Tuesday in the rematch. Left-hander Steven Matz (4-2, 4.67) gets the start for the Rays, while Jack Flaherty (0-7, 5.81 ERA) goes for the Tigers.

First pitch from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Fla., is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Tampa is a -141 favorite on the money line (risk $141 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Rays odds, with Detroit the +118 underdog (risk $100 to win $118). The over/under for total runs is 8.5. Before making any Rays vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the Tigers vs. Rays predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and enters Week 11 of the MLB season on a red-hot 17-5 run (77%) on all top-rated MLB picks. It also excelled at making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Rays and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Rays vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Rays money line Rays -141, Tigers +118 Tigers vs. Rays over/under 8.5 runs Tigers vs. Rays run line Rays -1.5 (+132) Tigers vs. Rays picks See picks at SportsLine Tigers vs. Rays streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Rays vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Tigers vs. Rays, the model is going Over 8.5 combined runs. For over/under betting, the the first game of this series produced a whopping 19 runs. The Over has now hit in five of seven Rays games. Tampa ranks sixth in scoring at home, averaging 5.0 runs per game. With both starting pitchers struggling overall, the model projects second-straight Over between these sides.

SportsLine's model projects 1.6 total bases or more for the Tigers' Dillon Dingler, Jahmai Jones and Riley Greene. The Rays , meanwhile, are projected to get over 1.6 total bases or more from Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero and Yandy DIaz. The model projects 9.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 57% of simulations. Get the Tigers vs. Rays money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Tigers vs. Rays picks

After simulating every pitch of Rays vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Rays, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.