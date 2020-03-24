2020 World Series odds, MLB picks, predictions: Computer model fading Athletics

The Los Angeles Dodgers already were the favorites to represent the National League in the 2020 World Series before making a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox in February. With the acquisitions of 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price, Los Angeles (+300) is a co-favorite to win it all in the latest 2020 World Series odds from William Hill.

The New York Yankees (+300) share that distinction with the Dodgers, while the Houston Astros (+900) are also 2020 World Series contenders to win it all. Before locking in any 2020 World Series picks, you need to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated MLB money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.

Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the latest MLB futures odds and released its MLB picks to win the World Series 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top 2020 World Series predictions

SportsLine's model says the Oakland Athletics are considerably overvalued at +1800 in the latest World Series 2020 odds, as they win the championship in just 3.2 percent of simulations.

Oakland has been overachieving for years, reaching the postseason 10 times in the last 20 seasons while operating with a minuscule payroll. The Athletics haven't been able to make waves in the playoffs, however, winning only one series in the two-decade span. Their inability to spend on players who can help get them over the hump likely will result in another disappointing finish.

Despite winning 97 games for a second straight year, Oakland ended the 2019 season 10 games behind Houston in the AL West standings, settling for its third wild-card berth in six campaigns. It will be difficult to reach that number again since Marcus Semien (33 HR, club-high 92 RBIs), Matt Chapman (36, 91) and Matt Olson (36, 91) had career years at the plate, while Mike Fiers (15-4, 1.19 WHIP) did the same on the mound.

Meanwhile, slugger Khris Davis recorded only 23 homers and 73 RBIs after posting at least 42 and 102 each of the previous three campaigns, leading many to believe the 32-year-old may be on the downside of his career.

How to make 2020 World Series picks

The model also has found better values, including one that's a major long shot. You can only get these picks at SportsLine.

So who wins the World Series 2020? And what long shot could stun the baseball world? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams to jump on to win the 2020 World Series, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 to $100 bettors last season, and find out.

2020 World Series odds (via William Hill)

Los Angeles Dodgers +300

New York Yankees +300

Houston Astros +900

Minnesota Twins +1500

Atlanta Braves +1700

New York Mets +1700

Los Angeles Angels +1800

Oakland Athletics +1800

Washington Nationals +1800

Chicago Cubs +2000

Cincinnati Reds +2000

Tampa Bay Rays +2200

Chicago White Sox +2500

Cleveland Indians +2800

St. Louis Cardinals +2800

Boston Red Sox +3000

Philadelphia Phillies +3500

Milwaukee Brewers +4500

Arizona Diamondbacks +5000

San Diego Padres +5000

Texas Rangers +12500

San Francisco Giants +15000

Toronto Blue Jays +25000

Colorado Rockies +30000

Seattle Mariners +30000

Kansas City Royals +40000

Pittsburgh Pirates +40000

Miami Marlins +75000

Baltimore Orioles +100000

Detroit Tigers +100000