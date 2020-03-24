2020 World Series odds, MLB picks, predictions: Computer model fading Athletics
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB season 10,000 times.
The Los Angeles Dodgers already were the favorites to represent the National League in the 2020 World Series before making a blockbuster trade with the Boston Red Sox in February. With the acquisitions of 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price, Los Angeles (+300) is a co-favorite to win it all in the latest 2020 World Series odds from William Hill.
The New York Yankees (+300) share that distinction with the Dodgers, while the Houston Astros (+900) are also 2020 World Series contenders to win it all. Before locking in any 2020 World Series picks, you need to see the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
This model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and anyone who followed it last season saw huge returns. The model went 370-291 on its top-rated MLB money line and run-line picks, returning more than $1,400 to $100 bettors.
Moreover, the model went a stunning 14-5 on its strongest MLB win total picks and 4-1 on its five best MLB over-under bets. Now, the model has crunched the numbers on the latest MLB futures odds and released its MLB picks to win the World Series 2020. You can only see them at SportsLine.
Top 2020 World Series predictions
SportsLine's model says the Oakland Athletics are considerably overvalued at +1800 in the latest World Series 2020 odds, as they win the championship in just 3.2 percent of simulations.
Oakland has been overachieving for years, reaching the postseason 10 times in the last 20 seasons while operating with a minuscule payroll. The Athletics haven't been able to make waves in the playoffs, however, winning only one series in the two-decade span. Their inability to spend on players who can help get them over the hump likely will result in another disappointing finish.
Despite winning 97 games for a second straight year, Oakland ended the 2019 season 10 games behind Houston in the AL West standings, settling for its third wild-card berth in six campaigns. It will be difficult to reach that number again since Marcus Semien (33 HR, club-high 92 RBIs), Matt Chapman (36, 91) and Matt Olson (36, 91) had career years at the plate, while Mike Fiers (15-4, 1.19 WHIP) did the same on the mound.
Meanwhile, slugger Khris Davis recorded only 23 homers and 73 RBIs after posting at least 42 and 102 each of the previous three campaigns, leading many to believe the 32-year-old may be on the downside of his career.
How to make 2020 World Series picks
The model also has found better values, including one that's a major long shot. You can only get these picks at SportsLine.
So who wins the World Series 2020? And what long shot could stun the baseball world? Visit SportsLine now to see which teams to jump on to win the 2020 World Series, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 to $100 bettors last season, and find out.
2020 World Series odds (via William Hill)
Los Angeles Dodgers +300
New York Yankees +300
Houston Astros +900
Minnesota Twins +1500
Atlanta Braves +1700
New York Mets +1700
Los Angeles Angels +1800
Oakland Athletics +1800
Washington Nationals +1800
Chicago Cubs +2000
Cincinnati Reds +2000
Tampa Bay Rays +2200
Chicago White Sox +2500
Cleveland Indians +2800
St. Louis Cardinals +2800
Boston Red Sox +3000
Philadelphia Phillies +3500
Milwaukee Brewers +4500
Arizona Diamondbacks +5000
San Diego Padres +5000
Texas Rangers +12500
San Francisco Giants +15000
Toronto Blue Jays +25000
Colorado Rockies +30000
Seattle Mariners +30000
Kansas City Royals +40000
Pittsburgh Pirates +40000
Miami Marlins +75000
Baltimore Orioles +100000
Detroit Tigers +100000
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
15 baseball movies to watch in shutdown
Looking for a baseball movie fix while sitting around at home? We got classics and some deeper...
-
Shortened MLB season simulations
Out-of-nowhere award winners? A ring for Mike Trout? The Marlins in the playoffs? Anything...
-
Astros apologize in court filings
The Astros are being sued by season ticketholders
-
2020 AL Central odds: Fade White Sox
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 MLB schedule 10,000 times.
-
Baseball's return to Olympics delayed
Baseball and softball were scheduled to return to the Olympics this year
-
Boone: Stanton would be ready for return
Before the spring training shutdown, Stanton had been sidelined with a calf injury
-
Manfred defends Astros' punishment
The MLB commissioner was asked plenty of questions about the Astros on Sunday
-
Live updates: 2020 HoF announcement
The results of the BBWAA vote for the 2020 Hall of Fame class were announced on Tuesday