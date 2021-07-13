MLB's annual amateur draft is underway. The 20-round process kicked off Sunday night with the first round. The Pirates held the No. 1 pick and used it on Louisville catcher Henry Davis. Right-hander Jack Leiter went second overall to the Rangers and his Vanderbilt teammate Kumar Rocker was the 10th overall pick to the Mets.
Overall, there were 36 picks made on Sunday night, including Competitive Balance Round A and the Reds' free agent compensation pick. Here are our takeaways from the first night of the draft. Rounds 2-10 were held Monday, with plenty of notable names coming off the board. Here's a look at six key takeaways from the second day of the draft.
The draft wraps up Tuesday with rounds 11-20. The draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds last year as a cost-cutting move during the pandemic. There will be 20 rounds this year. Here's how to watch.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Below is analysis of every first-round pick as well as our tracker for every pick on Day 3.
|1
|Henry Davis, C, Louisville: Davis made the leap by hitting .370/.482/.663 this season with 15 home runs and seven more walks than strikeouts. The demand for two-way backstops always outpaces the supply, which is why Davis' upside is intriguing. He combines a low whiff rate with a high average exit velocity at the plate, and he's at least an adequate defender (with a strong arm) behind it. Some evaluators are concerned his strength-based swing won't work as well against advanced pitching. Fair enough, but he's the most accomplished collegiate bat in a class that doesn't have many of them.
|2
|Jack Leiter, RHP, Vanderbilt: Leiter ranked No. 1 on the preseason list, and for good reason. He has a fastball that doesn't take the stairway to heaven so much : plines in, hopping over bats on the way to the mitt. That effect is achieved by a combination of its innate "rise"; the flat plane his release point and stature create to the top of the zone; and its mid-to-upper-90s velocity. Scouts would like to see him become more consistent with his secondaries, but there is a belief that he'll be able to turn at least one of his breaking balls, be it his curveball or his slider, into a trusty outpitch before long. Leiter is held as intelligent and hardworking, and perhaps that shouldn't come as a surprise given that his father, uncle, and cousin all pitched in the majors.
|3
|Jackson Jobe, RHP, Heritage Hall HS (OK): There are scouts who believe Jobe is the best pitching prospect in the class. He's athletic and projectable, the way most prep arms are, but he's more polished than his peers. His fastball-slider combination produces some absurd metrics on the Trackman readout, to the degree that some evaluators believe he'll throw a pair of double-plus pitches at his peak. He's also gained ground with his changeup, a key factor when projecting younger arms. With all that established, high-school right-handers tend to go later than their talent and upside demand because of their extreme attrition risk.
|4
|Marcelo Mayer, SS, Eastlake HS (CA): His boosters within the industry believe that he's the best player in the class: a potential 15-to-20-home-run-hitting shortstop who can deliver a good average and professional at-bats all the while. He isn't a fast runner, yet the smoothness of his defensive actions enable him to appear as though he's moving at a higher frames per second than the average prep shortstop. Depending on the extent of his projected power gains, he could finish his development with four plus tools (everything but the run), giving him a lofty ceiling that merits the top selection.
|5
|Colton Cowser, OF, Sam Houston State: Cowser, who first impressed scouts by holding his own as one of the youngest members of Team USA, solidified himself as the second-best collegiate hitter in this class by batting .374/.490/.680 with 16 home runs, 17 steals (on 20 tries), and 10 more walks than strikeouts. Cowser's power surge is notable, since it was one of the big questions for him entering the year. (He'd previously launched just eight homers in his first 328 trips to the dish.) Factor in how there are evaluators who believe he'll begin his career in center thanks to his above-average speed and technique
|6
|Jordan Lawlar, SS, Dallas Jesuit HS (TX): Lawlar draws comparisons to Royals prospect Bobby Witt Jr. because of a few biographical commonalities: both were born in Texas, and both were a little old for a prep prospect entering the draft. (Lawlar is 19.) The two share something else: an All-Star ceiling. Lawlar has a projectable frame and explosive hands that bode well for him developing plus power; on defense, he has a strong arm, above-average speed, and the other requisite traits to remain at the six. He has gone through stretches where he's swung and missed more frequently than scouts would like to see from a top prep player, and it's theoretically possible that his hit tool plays lighter than expected against high-grade pitching.
|7
|Frank Mozzicato, LHP, East Catholic HS (CT): Mozzicato was an under-the-radar sleeper until he reeled off four consecutive no-hitters this spring, including a 17-strikeout performance in the state championship game. (He went 3 for 4 at the plate in that contest as well.) Mozzicato has a tall, thin frame onto which he ought to add muscle over the coming years. (He turned 18 only a month ago, making him one of the younger players in this class.) That should enable him to gain a few ticks of velocity (he sits around 90 mph) to his fastball, in turn making his advanced curveball even more effective. His simple delivery, meanwhile, bodes well for his command projection.
|8
|Benny Montgomery, OF, Red Land HS (PA): Montgomery has near-elite footspeed and a strong arm that should help him stick in center. He possesses big-time power potential at the plate as well, though evaluators are concerned about his ability to make consistent contact.
|9
|Sam Bachman, RHP, Miami (OH): Bachman has tremendous stuff. His turbo sinker can clear triple digits (though it's not a huge bat-misser within the zone) and his slider is a legit outpitch. Analysts like his seldom-used changeup, too, suggesting he should have three above-average offerings at his peak. He's not higher on the list because he has an unusual delivery (his arm goes up early and stays up) and a concerning injury history. Hypothetically, he would make sense as a quick-moving bullpen conversion piece, akin to what the White Sox did last year with Garrett Crochet
|10
|Kumar Rocker, RHP, Vanderbilt: The most famous, and therefore the most scrutinized prospect in the class. Rocker is as physical as they come (he's listed at a Brad Keller- or Lance Lynn-like 6-foot-5, 245 pounds), and he possesses one of the draft's best chase pitches, in his trademark slider. Alas, there are several reasons he could drop outside of the top five, beginning with a velocity dip he experienced earlier this year. Rocker's changeup is underbaked, and scouts are concerned that his arsenal will play lighter than it should against big-league hitters. His mechanics, specifically a high elbow and an oft-late arm, are worrisome as it pertains to his command and durability.
|11
|Brady House, SS, Winder-Barrow HS (GA): House is a polarizing prospect. His size (he's listed around 6-foot-3) and proneness to swinging and missing force evaluators to pick sides. Not everyone believes he's long for the shortstop opposition, or that his contact chops will enable him to maximize his near-elite raw power.
|12
|Harry Ford, C, North Cobb HS (GA): The history of prep catchers is as fraught as that of prep right-handers. The last high-school catcher drafted in the first round to tally more than 10 Wins Above Replacement in their career was Neil Walker (2004); the last one to do it while (mostly) catching was Joe Mauer (2001). Ford is, nevertheless, an appealing target for teams picking in the mid-to-late portion of round one. He has plus power potential and athleticism, with some scouts foreseeing him as a Daulton Varsho type who can catch and play center field. He's going to require a low-and-slow development path to smooth out the rough edges.
|13
|Andrew Painter, RHP, Calvary Christian HS (FL): Painter has a charming combination of predictability and present ability. His large frame (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) can hold additional muscle, yet he's already able to dial his fastball into the upper-90s. His secondary pitches are also promising, including an advanced changeup for a prep arm. One area of concern his employer might ask him to focus on is his extension. Painter doesn't have to match Tyler Glasnow or Logan Gilbert's long stride in order to get more out of his large frame. He would lose some steepness on his release point as a result, but it would make his pitches play quicker.
|14
|Will Bednar, RHP, Mississippi State: Bednar finished the season with a 3.26 ERA and a 6.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a number buoyed by him punching out 39 percent of the batters he faced. Bednar has a riding fastball that's capable of touching into the upper-90s; a slider with plus spin that he's able to manipulate the shape of; and a curveball with solid depth. He needs to improve his seldom-used changeup, as it doesn't offer much separation from his fastball. Should he do that, he has middle-of-the-rotation potential.
|15
|Sal Frelick, OF, Boston College: Frelick was a highly productive hitter for the Eagles, batting .345/.435/.521 with 12 home runs, 38 stolen bases (on 46 attempts), and 10 more walks than strikeouts over three seasons. He's a near-elite runner who plays as fast and furious as Yanni Gourde, which is a happy coincidence since he's listed at a Gourdesque 5-foot-9, 175 pounds. The recent successes of Mookie Betts and Corbin Carroll (among other undersized outfielders) should prevent Frelick from suffering height-related slippage. There are other, more pressing matters for teams to be anxious about with him. For one, his average launch angle cratered this season, to the extent that he would've had one of the lowest marks in the majors. For another, he's dealt with repeated knee woes over the years, a worrisome development for someone whose game hinges on their speed.
|16
|Kahlil Watson, SS, Wake Forest HS (NC): He has a beautiful modern swing, explosive actions, and a chance to develop into a well-rounded hitter who can remain at shortstop for the time being. There is a chance Watson outgrows short as he packs on muscle over the coming years; in that case, he could find a home in the outfield. Either way, he shouldn't be docked for being the third prep shortstop on this list: he's a tantalizing prospect with star upside.
|17
|Matt McLain, SS, UCLA: McLain, who hit .333/.434/.579 with nine home runs and nine steals (on 10 tries) for the Bruins this season, is all but guaranteed to be the first collegiate middle infielder to come off the board. When that happens, it'll mark the second time he's been drafted in the first round, as he elected to not sign in 2018 after being selected 25th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks. McLain is an above-average runner with enough arm to stick at short (though some evaluators believe he'll slide back to center field, the position he played for the Bruins as a freshman). Offensively, he has a below-average power projection, which in turn could suppress his average and on-base abilities.
|18
|Michael McGreevy, RHP, UC Santa Barbara: McGreevy has received comparisons to Cleveland's ace (and the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner) Shane Bieber that stem from them both pitching for the Gauchos. Even though those comps are overzealous, and a wee bit lazy, there's a lot to like about his game. He's a big, athletic right-hander who has demonstrated excellent control, as evidenced by his career four percent walk rate. His arsenal could well feature four average or better pitches at maturation, including a low-to-mid-90s fastball and a curveball that might be his best offering. Who knows, maybe in the right player development system McGreevy takes a Bieber-like leap forward; for now, he'll have to settle for edging the Biebs in a different respect: being selected before the fourth round.
|19
|Gunnar Hoglund, RHP, Ole Miss: Hoglund, who could've been named after a one-off "King of the Hill" character voiced by Jeff Bridges, was in the top 10 prior to undergoing Tommy John surgery in May. The operation seems certain to wipe out most of his 2022 season, putting him on track to make his professional debut around August of next year, give or take a few weeks. Hoglund should prove to be worth the wait. He possesses good command over a deep arsenal that's rich with spin, including a slider that has cutter-like qualities. The upside here is a mid-rotation starter, possibly a tick more in the hands of the right player development system.
|20
|Trey Sweeney, SS, Eastern Illinois: Sweeney bullied his Ohio Valley Conference competition this season, hitting .382/.522/.712 with 14 home runs and 22 more walks than strikeouts in 226 trips to the plate. Sweeney's underlying data is, predictably, quite good and it confirms that 1) he impacts the ball, and 2) he commands the strike zone. (You know, in case the .522 OBP and the .330 ISO didn't give it away.) He's not further up this list because there are concerns about his long-term defensive home (though he'll probably stick at shortstop for a bit longer), and about the viability of his swing. Sweeney has the tendency to tip his barrel during his load, a no-no as it pertains to hit-tool projection and a tic that could cost him against better pitching
|21
|Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas State: One scout described Wicks as a "less-athletic Marco Gonzales" during the preseason. It fits. Wicks is a command-and-changeup left-hander who is held as a safe, no-frills selection. His low-90s fastball has good carry and his cambio is one of the best in the class. Factor in above-average control, and you have the makings of at least a back-end starter. Teams would like to see more from his breaking balls, with his slider showing greater promise than a curve that gets caught in-between too often to be an effective offering. Turning into the new Joe Saunders doesn't sound exciting, but Saunders pitched 10 seasons in the majors and made more than $20 million. There are worse fates.
|22
|Colson Montgomery, SS, Southridge HS (IN): Colson Montgomery is on the older side for a high school draftee, as he'll celebrate his 20th birthday before beginning his first full professional season. Not every team will hold his (relative) seniority against him, however, and there have been rumors he could go within the top 10 as part of an underslot agreement. Should that prove to be another puff of smoke, he's likely to go in the early 20s, at latest. Expect Montgomery to engender countless Corey Seager comparisons whenever he's selected because of his size (he's listed at 6-foot-4), position, and powerful left-handed swing.
|23
|Gavin Williams, RHP, East Carolina: Williams was selected by the Rays out of high school and didn't sign. He then went undrafted in last year's five-round sprint and reportedly asked for more money as a free agent than teams were willing to commit. Williams is going to get paid this summer after using his extra time as an amateur to improve his control: he walked 6.3 percent of the batters he faced, versus a walk rate that previously exceeded 11 percent. Whereas his command (and medical history) have casted doubt on his future role in the past, his stuff has rarely fallen under scrutiny. His mid-90s fastball features above-average carry; his curveball has good depth; and he also throws a gyro slider and a changeup. If Williams can stay healthy and within the zone (no guarantees), he could develop into a mid-rotation starter.
|24
|Ryan Cusick, RHP, Wake Forest: Cusick is a 6-foot-6 right-hander with a very good fastball, in terms of both velocity (he can hit triple digits) and carry. Cusick does need to find more consistency with his secondary pitches -- contrary to the scouting consensus, some analysts preferred his seldom-used changeup to his curveball -- and his command, as he walked a batter every other inning. You don't need any razzamatazz to sell the owner or the fan base on the mammoth pitcher with the top-shelf heater; those nuanced elements will, however, dictate if he's a starter or a late-inning reliever in a few years' time.
|25
|Max Muncy, SS, Thousand Oaks HS (CA): Although he's not to be confused with the Dodgers' slugger of the same name, this Muncy also has a chance to become an everyday infielder at the big-league level. He's a lean, twitchy athlete with a fast bat and the makings of an above-average hitter. Defensively, his boosters believe he might just stick at shortstop; others, however, could foresee him shifting to either second or third base with time.
|26
|Chase Petty, RHP, Mainland Regional HS (NJ): Few player types are more likely to kindle a draft-room argument than a hard-throwing prep righty. Petty's expected landing range has fluctuated as a result; some envision him going in the crown-end of the first round, while others believe those individuals should be removed from their positions (and, perhaps, polite society). He has big-time arm strength, of course, with which he's broken the 100-mph mark in the past. His slider has also shown promise as a putaway pitch. The drawbacks begin with Petty's fastball shape (it doesn't fit the modern parameters) and extend to his delivery and the risk (of both, the bullpen and attrition variety) that comes with the type.
|27
|Jackson Merrill, SS, Severna Park HS (MD): Merrill is a risk-reward play. His boosters see him as an above-average hitter, complete with good pop from the left side, whereas his detractors would like to see him go to Kentucky and prove that he isn't the product of facing Maryland high schoolers. However Merrill's career plays out, he's likely to be one of the most second-guessed selections in this class.
|28
|Carson Williams, SS, Torrey Pines HS (CA): Williams is another two-way player who has a promising fastball-slider pairing; alas, his future appears to be as a hitter, and only as a hitter. Even before he slugged more this spring, his boosters believed he possessed all the physical traits necessary for an above-average future power output: a projectable 6-foot-2 frame; good bat speed; and the ability to add loft to his swing. Williams has a strong arm (obviously) and there's no present reason to think he'll have to move off short.
|29
|Maddux Bruns, LHP, UMS-Wright HS (AL): Bruns is a well-built left-hander with a promising fastball-breaking ball combination and a commitment to Mississippi State University. He needs to improve his command if he's going to stick in a rotation for the long haul.
Compensation pick
30. Reds: Jay Allen, OF, John Carroll HS (FL)
Competitive Balance Round A
31. Marlins: Joe Mack, C, Williamsville East HS (NY)
32. Tigers: Ty Madden, P, Texas
33. Brewers: Tyler Black, INF, Wright State
34. Rays: Cooper Kinney, INF, Baylor Schools HS (TN)
35. Reds: Matheu Nelson, C, Florida State
36. Twins: Noah Miller, SS, Ozaukee HS (WI)
Second round
37. Pirates: Anthony Solometo, P, Bishop Eustace Prep HS (NJ)
38. Rangers: Aaron Zavala, OF, Oregon
39. Tigers: Izaac Pacheco, INF, Friendswood HS (TX)
40. Red Sox: Jud Fabian, OF, Florida
41. Orioles: Connor Norby, INF, East Carolina
42. Diamondbacks: Ryan Bliss, SS, Auburn
43. Royals: Ben Kudrna, P, Blue Valley Southwest HS (KS)
44. Rockies: Jaden Hill, P, LSU
45. Angels: Ky Bush, P, St. Mary's
46. Mets: Calvin Ziegler, P, St. Mary's Catholic HS (CN)
47. Nationals: Daylen Lile, OF, Trinity HS (KY)
48. Mariners: Edwin Arroyo, INF, Central Pointe Christian HS (FL)
49. Phillies: Ethan Wilson, OF, South Alabama
50. Giants: Matt Mikulski, P, Fordham
51. Brewers: Russell Smith, P, TCU
52. Marlins: Cody Morissette, INF, Boston College
53. Reds: Andrew Abbott, P, Virginia
54. Cardinals: Joshua Baez, OF, Dexter School HS (MA)
55. Yankees: Brendan Beck, P, Stanford
56. Cubs: James Triantos, INF, James Madison HS (VA)
57. White Sox: Wes Kath, INF, Desert Mountain HS (AZ)
58. Cleveland: Doug Nikhazy, P, Ole Miss
59. Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach, P/INF, Nebraska
60. Athletics: Zack Gelof, INF, Virginia
61. Twins: Steve Hajjar, P, Michigan
62. Padres: James Wood, OF, IMG Academy HS (FL)
63. Rays: Kyle Manzardo, INF, Washington State
Competitive Balance Round B
64. Pirates: Lonnie White Jr., OF, Malvern Prep HS (PA)
65. Orioles: Reed Trimble, OF, Southern Miss
66. Royals: Peyton Wilson, INF, Alabama
67. Diamondbacks: Adrian Del Casatillo, C, Miami (FL)
68. Rockies: Joe Rock, P, Ohio
69. Cleveland: Tommy Mace, P, Florida
70. Cardinals: Ryan Holgate, OF, Arizona
71. Padres: Robert Gasser, P, Houston
Third round
72. Pirates: Bubba Chandler, P, North Oconee HS (GA)
73. Rangers: Cameron Cauley, INF, Barbers Hill HS (TX)
74. Tigers: Dylan Smith, P, Alabama
75. Red Sox: Tyler McDonough, INF, NC State
76. Orioles: John Rhodes, OF, Kentucky
77. Diamondbacks: Jacob Steinmetz, P, Elev8 Baseball Academy (FL)
78. Royals: Carter Jensen, C, Park Hill Senior HS (MO)
79. Rockies: McCade Brown, P, Indiana
80. Angels: Landon Marceaux, P, LSU
81. Mets: Dominic Hamel, P, Dallas Baptist
82. Nationals: Branden Boissiere, OF, Arizona
83. Mariners: Michael Morales, P, East Pennsboro HS (PA)
84. Phillies: Jordan Viars, OF, Rick Reedy HS (TX)
85. Giants: Mason Black, P, Lehigh
86. Brewers: Alex Binelas, INF, Louisville
87. Astros: Tyler Whitaker, OF, Bishop Gorman HS (NV)
88. Marlins: Jordan McCants, INF, Pensacola Catholic HS (FL)
89. Reds: Jose Torres, INF, NC State
90. Cardinals: Austin Love, P, North Carolina
91. Blue Jays: Ricky Tiedemann, P, Golden West College
92. Yankees: Brock Selvidge, Hamilton HS (AZ)
93. Cubs: Drew Gray, P, IMG Academy (FL)
94. White Sox: Sean Burke, P, Maryland
95. Cleveland: Jake Fox, INF, Lakeland Christian HS (FL)
96. Braves: Dylan Dodd, P, Missouri State
97. Athletics: Mason Miller, P, Gardner-Webb
98. Twins: Cade Povich, P, Nebraska
99. Padres: Kevin Kopps, P, Arkansas
100. Rays: Ryan Spikes, INF, Parkview HS (GA
101. Dodgers: Peter Heubeck, P, Gilman School HS (MD)
Fourth round
102. Pirates: Owen Kellington, P, U-32 HS (VT)
103. Rangers: Ian Moller, C, Wahlert HS (IA)
104. Tigers: Tyler Mattison, P, Bryant
105. Red Sox: Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, P, Leadership Christian Academy (PR)
106. Orioles: Donta' Williams, OF, Arizona
107. Diamondbacks: Chad Patrick, P, Purdue-Northwest
108. Royals: Shane Panzini, P, Red Bank Catholic HS (NJ)
109. Rockies: Hunter Goodman, C, Memphis
110. Angels: Luke Murphy, P, Vanderbilt
111. Mets: JT Schwartz, INF, UCLA
112. Nationals: Dustin Saenz, P, Texas A&M
113. Mariners: Bryce Miller, P, Texas A&M
114. Phillies: Micah Ottenbreit, Trenton HS (MI)
115. Giants: Eric Silva, P, JSerra Catholic HS (CA)
116 Brewers: Logan Henderson, P, McLennan CC
117. Astros: Alex Ulloa, INF, Calvary Christian Academy (FL)
118. Marlins: Tanner Allen, OF, Mississippi State
119. Reds: Ruben Ibarra, INF, San Jose State
120. Cardinals: Zane Mills, P, Washington State
121. Blue Jays: Chad Dallas, P, Tennessee
122. Yankees: Cooper Bowman, INF, Louisville
123. Cubs: Christian Franklin, OF, Arkansas
124. White Sox: Brooks Gosswein, P, Bradley
125. Cleveland: Ryan Webb, P, Georgia
126. Braves: Cal Conley, INF, Texas Tech
127. Athletics: Denzel Clarke, OF, Cal State Northridge
128. Twins: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Oklahoma State
129. Padres: Jackson Wolf, P, West Virginia
130. Rays: Dru Baker, OF, Texas Tech
131. Dodgers: Nick Nastrini, P, UCLA
Compensation pick
132. Astros: Chayce McDermott, P, Ball State
Fifth round
133. Pirates: Jackson Glenn, INF, Dallas Baptist
134. Rangers: Mitch Bratt, P, Georgia Premier Academy (GA)
135. Tigers: Tanner Kohlhepp, P, Notre Dame
136. Red Sox: Nathan Hickey, C, Florida
137. Orioles: Carlos Tavera, P, Texas-Arlington
138. Diamondbacks: Caleb Roberts, C, North Carolina
139. Royals: Eric Cerantola, P, Mississippi State
140. Rockies: Evan Justice, P, NC State
141. Angels: Brett Kerry, P, South Carolina
142. Mets: Christian Scott, P, Florida
143. Nationals: T.J. White, OF, Dorman HS (SC)
144. Mariners: Andy Thomas, C, Baylor
145. Phillies: Griff McGarry, P, Virginia
146. Giants: Rohan Handa, P, Yale
147 Brewers: Ethan Murray, INF, Duke
148. Astros: Quincy Hamilton, OF, Wright State
149. Marlins: Brady Allen, OF, South Carolina
150. Reds: Thomas Farr, P, South Carolina
151. Cardinals: Gordon Graceffo, P, Villanova
152. Blue Jays: Irv Carter, P, Florida Virtual School (FL)
153. Yankees: Tyler Hardman, INF, Oklahoma
154. Cubs: Liam Spence, INF, Tennessee
155. White Sox: Tanner McDougal, P, Silverado HS (NV)
156. Cleveland: Tanner Bibee, P, Cal State Fullerton
157. Braves: Luke Waddell, INF, Georgia Tech
158. Athletics: CJ Rodriguez, C, Vanderbilt
159. Twins: Christian MacLeod, P, Mississippi State
160. Padres: Max Ferguson, INF, Tennessee
161. Rays: Mason Auer, OF, San Jacinto College North
162. Dodgers: Ben Casparius, P, UConn
Sixth round
163. Pirates: Mike Jarvis, 2B, San Diego State
164. Rangers: Chase Lee, P, Alabama
165. Tigers: Austin Murr, OF, NC State
166. Red Sox: Daniel McElveny, Bonita Vista HS (CA)
167. Orioles: Collin Burns, SS, Tulane
168. Diamondbacks: Luke Albright, P, Kent State
169. Royals: Dayton Dooney, 2B, Central Arizona College
170. Rockies: Braxton Fulford, C, Texas Tech
171. Angels: Jake Smith, P, Miami
172. Mets: Carson Seymour, P, Kansas State
173. Nationals: Michael Kirian, P, Louisville
174. Mariners: Bryan Woo, P, Cal Poly
175. Phillies: Jose Pena, P, Tampa Preparatory School (FL)
176. Giants: Seth Lonsway, P, Ohio State
177 Brewers: Carlos Rodriguez, P, Florida SouthWestern State College
178. Astros: Spencer Arrighetti, P, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
179. Marlins: Sam Praytor, C, Alabama
180. Reds: Justice Thompson, OF, North Carolina
181. Cardinals: Alfredo Ruiz, P, Long Beach State
182. Blue Jays: Hayden Juenger, P, Missouri State
183. Yankees: Richard Fitts, P, Auburn
184. Cubs: Riley Martin, P, Quincy University
185. White Sox: Taylor Broadway, P, OIe Miss
186. Cleveland: Aaron Davenport, P, Hawaii
187. Braves: Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B, Georgia Tech
188. Athletics: Grant Holman, P, University of California
189. Twins: Travis Adams, P, Sacramento State
190. Padres: Ryan Bergert, P, West Virginia
191. Rays: Mason Montgomery, P, Texas Tech
192. Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan, P, Boston College
Seventh round
193. Pirates: Wyatt Hendrie, C, San Diego State
194. Rangers: Bradford Webb, P, Virginia Commonwealth
195. Tigers: Brant Hurter, P, Georgia Tech
196. Red Sox: Wyatt Olds, P, Oklahoma
197. Orioles: Connor Pavolony, C, Tennessee
198. Diamondbacks: Scott Randall, P, Sacramento State
199. Royals: Noah Cameron, P, Central Arkansas
200. Rockies: Evan Shawver, P, Cincinnati
201. Angels: Ryan Costeiu, P, Arkansas
202. Mets: Kevin Kendall, SS, UCLA
203. Nationals: Jacob Young, OF, University of Florida
204. Mariners: Colin Davis, OF, Wofford College
205. Phillies: Christian McGowan, P, Oklahoma State JC
206. Giants: Nick Sinacola, P, University of Maine
207 Brewers: Tristan Peters, OF, Southern Illinois University Carbondale
208. Astros: Joey Loperfido, OF, Duke
209. Marlins: Gabe Bierman, P, Indiana
210. Reds: Kevin Abel, P, Oregon State
211. Cardinals: Alec Willis, P, Regis Jesuit HS (CO)
212. Blue Jays: Jaden Rudd, OF, Crawford Mosley HS (FL)
213. Yankees: Robert Ahlstrom, P, Oregon
214. Cubs: Parker Chavers, OF, Coastal Carolina
215. White Sox: Theo Denlinger, P, Bradley University
216. Cleveland: Jack Leftwich, P, University of Florida
217. Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver, P, Colleyville Heritage HS (TX)
218. Athletics: Brett Harris, 3B, Gonzaga
219. Twins: Jake Rucker, 3B, University of Tennessee Chattanooga
220. Padres: Ryan Och, P, Southern Mississippi
221. Rays: Logan Workman, P, Lee University
222. Dodgers: Ryan Sublette, P, Texas Tech
Eighth round
223. Pirates: Sean Sullivan, P, University of California
224. Rangers: Larson Kindreich, P, Biola University
225. Tigers: Jordan Marks, P, University of South Carolina
226. Red Sox: Hunter Dobbins, P, Texas Tech
227. Orioles: Creed Willems, C, Aledo HS (TX)
228. Diamondbacks: Gavin Conticello, 3B, Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS (FL)
229. Royals: Ryan Cepero, SS, Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy
230. Rockies: Robby Martin Jr., OF, Florida State
231. Angels: Nick Jones, P, Georgia Southern
232. Mets: Mike Vasil, P, University of Virginia
233. Nationals: Will Frizzell, 1B, Texas A&M
234. Mariners: James Parker, SS, Clemson
235. Phillies: Jason Ruffcorn, P, Oklahoma
236. Giants: Ian Villers, P, University of California
237 Brewers: Zack Raabe, 2B, University of Minnesota
238. Astros: Colton Gordon, P, Central Florida
239. Marlins: Pat Monteverde, P, Texas Tech
240. Reds: Hunter Parks, P, Florence-Darlington Tech
241. Cardinals: Mike Antico, OF, University of Texas
242. Blue Jays: Hunter Gregory, P, Old Dominion University
243. Yankees: Will Warren, P, Southeastern Louisiana University
244. Cubs: Casey Opitz, C, University of Arkansas
245. White Sox: Fraser Ellard, P, Liberty University
246. Cleveland: Rodney Boone, P, UC Santa Barbara
247. Braves: Tyler Collins, OF, McKinney Boyd HS (TX)
248. Athletics: Drew Swift, SS, Arizona State
249. Twins: Noah Cardenas, C, UCLA
250. Padres: Lucas Dunn, 2B, Louisville
251. Rays: Patrick Wicklander, P, University of Arkansas
252. Dodgers: Ben Harris, P, University of Georgia
Ninth round
253. Pirates: Luke Brown, OF, Louisville
254. Rangers: Liam Hicks, C, Arkansas State
255. Tigers: Garrett Burhenn, P, Ohio State
256. Red Sox: Tyler Miller, 3B, Auburn
257. Orioles: Ryan Higgins, 3B, Fresno State
258. Diamondbacks: Jake Rice, P, Kennesaw State
259. Royals: Parker Bates, OF, Louisiana Tech
260. Rockies: Cullen Kafka, P, University of Oregon
261. Angels: Braden Olthoff, P, Tulane
262. Mets: Levi David, P, Northwestern State
263. Nationals: Cole Quintanilla, P, Texas
264. Mariners: Spencer Packard, OF, Campbell University
265. Phillies: Gavin Tonkel, OF, Heritage HS (CA)
266. Giants: Matt Olsen, P, Arizona College
267 Brewers: Brannon Jordan, P, University of South Carolina
268. Astros: Aaron Brown, P, Middle Tennessee State
269. Marlins: Jake Schrand, P, Wright State University
270. Reds: Jack Rogers, OF, Sam Houston State
271. Cardinals: Trent Baker, P, Angelo State
272. Blue Jays: Conor Larkin, P, Penn State
273. Yankees: Chandler Champlain, P, USC
274. Cubs: Chase Watkins, P, Oregon State
275. White Sox: Gil Luna, P, Arizona
276. Cleveland: Will Dion, P, McNeese State
277. Braves: Liam McGill, C, Bryant University
278. Athletics: Shane McGuire, C, University of San Diego
279. Twins: Patrick Winkle, C, University of Connecticut
280. Padres: Garrett Hawkins, P, University of British Columbia
281. Rays: Alex Ayala, P, Florida SouthWestern State College
282. Dodgers: Lael Lockhart, P, University of Arkansas
10th round
283. Pirates: Justin Meis, P, Eastern Michigan
284. Rangers: CJ Widger, P, Rowan College
285. Tigers: Austin Schultz, OF, University of Kentucky
286. Red Sox: Matt Litwicki, P, University of Indiana
287. Orioles: Billy Cook, 3B, Pepperdine University
288. Diamondbacks: Hugh Fisher, P, Vanderbilt University
289. Royals: Shane Connolly, P, Virginia Tech
290. Rockies: Zach Kokoska, OF, Kansas State
291. Angels: Andrew Peters, P, University of South Carolina
292. Mets: Keyshawn Askew, P, Clemson
293. Nationals: Darren Baker, 2B, University of California
294. Mariners: Jordan Jackson, P, Georgia Southern
295. Phillies: Logan Cerny, OF, Troy University
296. Giants: Vaun Brown, OF, Florida Southern
297 Brewers: Wes Clarke, C, University of South Carolina
298. Astros: Michael Sandle, OF, University of South Alabama
299. Marlins: Hunter Perdue, P, Florida State University
300. Reds: Donovan Benoit, P, Tulane
301. Cardinals: Osvaldo Tovalin, 3B, Azusa Pacific University
302. Blue Jays: Connor Cooke, P, University of Louisiana at Lafayette
303. Yankees: Benjamin Cowles, SS, University of Maryland
304. Cubs: Peter Matt, OF, Duke
305. White Sox: Tommy Sommer, P, Indiana University
306. Cleveland: Franco Aleman, P, University of Florida
307. Braves: Dylan Spain, P, University of Hawaii at Hilo
308. Athletics: Jack Winkler, SS, University of San Francisco
309. Twins: Ernie Yake, SS, Gonzaga
310. Padres: Colton Bender, C, Quinnipiac University
311. Rays: Austin Vernon, P, North Carolina Central University
312. Dodgers: Michael Hobbs, P, St. Mary's College
11th round
313. Pirates: Jack Carey, P, Duke
314. Rangers: JoJo Blackmon, OF, Escambia HS (FL)
315. Tigers: Josh Crouch, C, Central Florida
316. Red Sox: Niko Kavadas, 1B, Notre Dame
317. Orioles: Dylan Heid, P, Pitt-Johnstown
318. Diamondbacks: Tim Tawa, 2B, Stanford
319. Royals: Brennon McNair, SS, Magee HS (MS)
320. Rockies: Nic Kent, SS, Virginia
321. Angels: Chase Silseth, P, Arizona
322. Mets: Rowdey Jordan, OF, Mississippi State
323. Nationals: Marc Davis, P, Florida Southwestern State
324. Mariners: William Fleming, P, Wake Forest
325. Phillies: Andrew Baker, P, Chipola College
326. Giants: Donovan McIntyre, OF, Marian Catholic HS (IL)
327 Brewers: Roc Riggio, OF, Thousand Oaks HS (CA)
328. Astros: Chad Stevens, SS, Portland
329. Marlins: Jesse Bergin, P, UCLA
330. Reds: Shawn Guilliams, P, Central Florida
331. Cardinals: Mack Chambers, SS, New Mexico
332. Blue Jays: Trenton Wallace, P, Iowa
333. Yankees: Jack Neely, P, Ohio State
334. Cubs: Gage Ziehl, P, Penfield HS (NY)
335. White Sox: Christian Edwards, P, Jacksonville State
336. Cleveland: Hunter Stanley, P, Southern Miss
337. Braves: Adam Shoemaker, SS, St. Benedict Catholic (CN)
338. Athletics: Eduardo Rivera, P, Colegio CADEST
339. Twins: Brandon Birdsell, P, Texas Tech
340. Padres: River Ryan, P, UNC Pembroke
341. Rays: Sean Mullen, P, UCLA
342. Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski, P, Oklahoma State
12th round
343. Pirates: Chazz Martinez, P, Orange Coast College
344. Rangers: Jackson Leath, P, Tennessee
345. Tigers: Mike Rothenberg, C, Duke
346. Red Sox: Christopher Troye, P, UC Santa Barbara
347. Orioles: Justin Armbruester, P, New Mexico
348. Diamondbacks: Davis Diaz, SS, Acalanes HS (CA)
349. Royals: Tyson Guerrero, P, Washington
350. Rockies: Mason Green, P, Central Missouri
351. Angels: Mason Albright, P, IMG Academy (FL)
352. Mets: Jack-Thomas Wold, OF, UNLV
353. Nationals: Andrew Alvarez, P, Cal Poly
354. Mariners: Corey Rosier, OF, UNC Greensboro
355. Phillies: T.J. Rumfield, 3B, Virginia Tech
356. Giants: Landen Roupp, P, UNC Wilmington
357 Brewers: Caden Vire, P, Skyview HS (WA)
358. Astros: Rhett Kouba, P, Dallas Baptist
359. Marlins: Brandon White, P, Washington State
360. Reds: Julian Aguiar, P, Cypress College
361. Cardinals: Chris Gerard, P, Virginia Tech
362. Blue Jays: Riley Tirotta, 3B, Dayton
363. Yankees: Ben Rice, C, Dartmouth
364. Cubs: Teo Banks, OF, Permian HS (TX)
365. White Sox: Johnny Ray, P, TCU
366. Cleveland: Connor Kokx, OF, Long Beach State
367. Braves: Andrew Hoffmann, P, Illinois
368. Athletics: Mitch Myers, P, Pittsburgh
369. Twins: Kyler Fedko, OF, UConn
370. Padres: Marcos Castanon, SS, UC Santa Barbara
371. Rays: Johnny Cuevas, P, Southern Nevada
372. Dodgers: Ronan Kopp, P, South Mountain CC
13th round
373. Pirates:
374. Rangers:
375. Tigers:
376. Red Sox:
377. Orioles:
378. Diamondbacks:
379. Royals:
380. Rockies:
381. Angels:
382. Mets:
383. Nationals:
384. Mariners:
385. Phillies:
386. Giants:
387 Brewers:
388. Astros:
389. Marlins:
390. Reds:
391. Cardinals:
392. Blue Jays:
393. Yankees:
394. Cubs:
395. White Sox:
396. Cleveland:
397. Braves:
398. Athletics:
399. Twins:
400. Padres:
401. Rays:
402. Dodgers:
14th round
403. Pirates:
404. Rangers:
405. Tigers:
406. Red Sox:
407. Orioles:
408. Diamondbacks:
409. Royals:
410. Rockies:
411. Angels:
412. Mets:
413. Nationals:
414. Mariners:
415. Phillies:
416. Giants:
417 Brewers:
418. Astros:
419. Marlins:
420. Reds:
421. Cardinals:
422. Blue Jays:
423. Yankees:
424. Cubs:
425. White Sox:
426. Cleveland:
427. Braves:
428. Athletics:
429. Twins:
430. Padres:
431. Rays:
432. Dodgers:
15th round
433. Pirates:
434. Rangers:
435. Tigers:
436. Red Sox:
437. Orioles:
438. Diamondbacks:
439. Royals:
440. Rockies:
441. Angels:
442. Mets:
443. Nationals:
444. Mariners:
445. Phillies:
446. Giants:
447 Brewers:
448. Astros:
449. Marlins:
450. Reds:
451. Cardinals:
452. Blue Jays:
453. Yankees:
454. Cubs:
455. White Sox:
456. Cleveland:
457. Braves:
458. Athletics:
459. Twins:
460. Padres:
461. Rays:
462. Dodgers:
16th round
463. Pirates:
464. Rangers:
465. Tigers:
466. Red Sox:
467. Orioles:
468. Diamondbacks:
469. Royals:
470. Rockies:
471. Angels:
472. Mets:
473. Nationals:
474. Mariners:
475. Phillies:
476. Giants:
477 Brewers:
478. Astros:
479. Marlins:
470. Reds:
481. Cardinals:
482. Blue Jays:
483. Yankees:
484. Cubs:
485. White Sox:
486. Cleveland:
487. Braves:
488. Athletics:
489. Twins:
490. Padres:
491. Rays:
492. Dodgers:
17th round
493. Pirates:
494. Rangers:
495. Tigers:
496. Red Sox:
497. Orioles:
498. Diamondbacks:
499. Royals:
500. Rockies:
501. Angels:
502. Mets:
503. Nationals:
504. Mariners:
505. Phillies:
506. Giants:
507 Brewers:
508. Astros:
509. Marlins:
510. Reds:
511. Cardinals:
512. Blue Jays:
513. Yankees:
514. Cubs:
515. White Sox:
516. Cleveland:
517. Braves:
518. Athletics:
519. Twins:
520. Padres:
521. Rays:
522. Dodgers:
18th round
523. Pirates:
524. Rangers:
525. Tigers:
526. Red Sox:
527. Orioles:
528. Diamondbacks:
529. Royals:
530. Rockies:
531. Angels:
532. Mets:
533. Nationals:
534. Mariners:
535. Phillies:
536. Giants:
537 Brewers:
538. Astros:
539. Marlins:
540. Reds:
541. Cardinals:
542. Blue Jays:
543. Yankees:
544. Cubs:
545. White Sox:
546. Cleveland:
547. Braves:
548. Athletics:
549. Twins:
550. Padres:
551. Rays:
552. Dodgers:
19th round
553. Pirates:
554. Rangers:
555. Tigers:
556. Red Sox:
557. Orioles:
558. Diamondbacks:
559. Royals:
560. Rockies:
561. Angels:
562. Mets:
563. Nationals:
564. Mariners:
565. Phillies:
566. Giants:
567 Brewers:
568. Astros:
569. Marlins:
570. Reds:
571. Cardinals:
572. Blue Jays:
573. Yankees:
574. Cubs:
575. White Sox:
576. Cleveland:
577. Braves:
578. Athletics:
579. Twins:
580. Padres:
581. Rays:
582. Dodgers:
20th round
583. Pirates:
584. Rangers:
585. Tigers:
586. Red Sox:
587. Orioles:
588. Diamondbacks:
589. Royals:
590. Rockies:
591. Angels:
592. Mets:
593. Nationals:
594. Mariners:
595. Phillies:
596. Giants:
597 Brewers:
598. Astros:
599. Marlins:
600. Reds:
601. Cardinals:
602. Blue Jays:
603. Yankees:
604. Cubs:
605. White Sox:
606. Cleveland:
607. Braves:
608. Athletics:
609. Twins:
610. Padres:
611. Rays:
612. Dodgers: