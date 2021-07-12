With the No. 10 pick in the 2021 Major League Baseball amateur draft, the New York mets selected Kumar Rocker, a right-handed starter from Vanderbilt.

Rocker entered the week ranked No. 8 on CBS Sports' pre-draft top 50. Here's what we wrote at the time:

The most famous, and therefore the most scrutinized prospect in the class. Rocker is as physical as they come (he's listed at a Brad Keller- or Lance Lynn-like 6-foot-5, 245 pounds), and he possesses one of the draft's best chase pitches, in his trademark slider. Alas, there are several reasons he could drop outside of the top five, beginning with a velocity dip he experienced earlier this year. Rocker's changeup is underbaked, and scouts are concerned that his arsenal will play lighter than it should against big-league hitters. His mechanics, specifically a high elbow and an oft-late arm, are worrisome as it pertains to his command and durability.

This is the second time Rocker has been drafted. Previously, he was chosen by the Colorado Rockies in the 38th round of the 2018 draft. Rocker did not sign, obviously, and went on to put himself on the national map by striking out 19 batters in a postseason no-hitter against Duke back in 2019.

Vanderbilt has become a hotbed for big-league prospects. Entering this draft, the Commodores had produced 11 first-round picks dating back to 2011. Rocker, along with fellow right-hander Jack Leiter, join a group that includes Sonny Gray, Walker Buehler, David Price, and Austin Martin, the No. 5 pick in last summer's draft. Leiter went No. 2 overall to the Texas Rangers on Sunday night.

You can follow along with CBS Sports' 2021 MLB Draft live blog here.