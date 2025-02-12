Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon will undergo hip surgery, an operation that will sideline him for a prolonged stretch, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters on Wednesday, calling it a 'long-term' absence.

Rendon, 34, is entering his sixth season as a member of the Angels organization. He's appeared in 257 total games to date (or, just over 50 on average per completed campaign), all the while compiling a .242/.348/.369 slash line (100 OPS+). Rendon's contributions have been worth an estimated 3.7 Wins Above Replacement along the way, per Baseball Reference's calculations.

It's fair to write that the Angels expected more from Rendon, both in attendance and production, when they signed him to a seven-year pact worth $245 million after the 2019 World Series. And why not? At the time, Rendon was both the top free-agent hitter and one of the best overall third basemen in the league. Alas, time and injuries have not been kind to him or to his body.

Last week, the Angels signed free-agent infielder Yoán Moncada to a one-year pact worth $5 million. Moncada, 29, figures to serve as Los Angeles' everyday third baseman during Rendon's absence. He's dealt with his share of injuries as well, having not appeared in more than 100 games in a season since 2022. Moncada has batted .236/.291/.387 (89 OPS+) over the last three years.

The Angels, who haven't made the postseason since 2014, have had a busy offseason. In addition to Moncada, the club has either signed or traded for outfielder Jorge Soler, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielders Kevin Newman and Tim Anderson, starting pitchers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks, and closer Kenley Jansen.

Rendon won't be the only notable Angels player beginning the season on the injured list. Starting shortstop Zach Neto will miss the beginning of the year after undergoing shoulder surgery.