The Atlanta Braves on Friday announced that they've acquired veteran DH Matt Carpenter, left-handed reliever Ray Kerr, and cash considerations from the San Diego Padres in exchange for minor-league outfielder Drew Campbell.

Carpenter, 38, is coming off a 2023 season in which he slashed a disappointing .176/.322/.319 with five home runs and 41 walks in 76 games. However, he's not far removed from a highly productive 47-game stint with the Yankees in 2022, and across his 13-year MLB career, Carpenter owns an impressive OPS+ of 123. During his peak years with the Cardinals, Carpenter earned three All-Star selections and once finished in the top 10 of the National League MVP balloting. As a left-handed hitter, Carpenter could occasionally spell Braves primary DH Marcell Ozuna against tough righties. He also saw limited time at first base with San Diego last season, providing some potential flexibility. Carpenter is owed a $5.5 million salary for 2024.

As for Kerr, 29, he's pitched to a 5.06 ERA and 2.92 K/BB ratio in 29 relief appearances over two seasons with the Padres.

On the Padres' side of things, Campbell, 26, is a former 23rd-rounder. He's batted .264/.319/.401 with 22 home runs and 28 stolen bases over parts of four minor-league seasons while seeing time at all three outfield positions. In 2023, he reached the Double-A level.