Chicago Cubs righty Cade Horton, last year's NL Rookie of the Year runner-up, was placed on the IL Sunday, two days after he exited Friday afternoon's start against the Cleveland Guardians (CLE 4, CHC 1) in the second inning with what the team is now calling a right forearm strain. Horton called for the trainer after throwing his final pitch, a 93.8 mph fastball that was his slowest fastball of the game.

"He kind of had some discomfort in his wrist. Tightness that kind of got to his forearm. At that point he just said he needed to stop," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after the game. "We will send him back to Chicago to get checked out ... We'll likely make a roster move here and we'll see where that takes us as we get to when Cade's start would come up next."

Horton's velocity was consistently in the 95-96 mph range in the first inning, which is right where he usually sits. His velocity then dropped suddenly in the second inning, and he pulled himself from the game. The Marquee Sports broadcast said Horton had tears in his eyes as he headed to the clubhouse. Here is his final pitch and exit:

"I just wanted to be smart about it," Horton said. "I've been in this spot before. I've taken the other route where I keep going, it ends up being worse. Just try to make a mature decision and end it there."

Forearm discomfort is a common symptom of UCL problems and often precedes Tommy John surgery, though not always. Even minor forearm or elbow problems can require weeks to heal, and the Cubs will, of course, be cautious with their prized right-hander. An injured list stint would require at least 15 days on the shelf.

Horton, 24, was the No. 7 pick in the 2022 Draft. He had Tommy John surgery as a freshman at Oklahoma in February 2021.

Pitcher Riley Martin was called up Sunday to take Horton's roster spot. Martin, a 28-year-old lefty taken in the sixth round of the 2021 Draft, will make his MLB debut when he makes it into a game.

What's next for Chicago's rotation?

Horton is one of Chicago's most important players as a starter with frontline potential. He threw 118 innings with a 2.84 ERA last season and was very good in his 2026 debut last week, holding the Washington Nationals to two runs in 6 ⅓ innings. The Cubs have good rotation depth, though few starters that have a chance to dominate like Horton.

Chicago's rotation depth chart currently looks like this:

Rea replaced Horton on Friday and threw 57 pitches across 3 ⅓ innings. He made 27 starts last year with a 3.95 ERA and could step into Horton's rotation spot. Assad has been more of a swingman type the last few years than a full-time starter.

Steele is expected back from last April's UCL surgery in the coming weeks. He had the internal brace procedure, not full-blown Tommy John surgery, which reduces the rehab time a bit. Steele's return will boost the starting staff, though the best version of the Cubs has Steele joining Cabrera and Horton in the rotation, not replacing one of them.