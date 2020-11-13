In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera went 0-1 with a 3.92 ERA and, amazingly, earned a vote for the National League's most valuable player. The 33-year-old received a single 10th place vote for the annual award, but it was apparently due to a misclick, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The mistake came from longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Rick Hummel. He told the AP that his intention was to click on National shortstop Trea Turner's name from a drop-down list he was given. Hummel, who was awarded the Baseball Writers' Association of America's award for excellence in 2006, added to NBC Sports Chicago that he was as surprised as anyone else when the numbers came out.

"Especially for somebody voting 40 years on this, that would be a stunning development," he said. "People would think I've lost my marbles. Trea Turner should have one more point. He's a good player."

The good news is that it didn't affect the overall race for the award, but it is funny to see this reliever, who had spent four years in Toronto prior to this season, get more votes than Bryce Harper.

Tepera struck out 31 batters through 20 2/3 innings over 21 games and appeared in the Cubs' 5-1 loss to the Marlins in the playoffs. He officially finished 18th in MVP voting. Most importantly, he took the incident in stride, as anyone who got an undeserved MVP vote might.