D-Backs' A.J. Pollock to see hand specialist after spraining thumb during diving attempt

The Diamondbacks lost to the Brewers on Monday night (MIL 7, ARI 2) and in doing so dropped their sixth straight game and dropped to 4-9 for the month of May. To compound matters, Arizona center fielder A.J. Pollock suffered a sprained left thumb while attempting to make a diving catch in the ninth inning. Here's a look:

Here's A.J. Pollock rolling his wrist on that diving attempt. pic.twitter.com/o3b71leJuB — Nick Piecoro (@nickpiecoro) May 15, 2018

That wound up being an inside-the-park home run off the bat of Tyler Saladino. Pollock was removed from the game and examined in the home clubhouse. After the game, the team announced Pollock's injury and said he'd be seen by a hand specialist on Tuesday. Obviously, it was an ugly-looking roll, and you immediately worry about a wrist or thumb fracture when you see something like that. For now, though, it appears that Pollock has avoided the worst-case scenarios. He could, however, still miss significant time.

On the season, the 30-year-old Pollock is batting a highly productive .293/.349/.620 with 24 extra-base hits and nine stolen bases. That's of course in addition to the value he provides in the field. Arizona does have some outfield depth, what with Jarrod Dyson on the roster, but losing Pollock for a stretch of time would be a huge blow to an offense that's been struggling of late. Whatever the time-frame, the team figures to know more Tuesday.