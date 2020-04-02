Dodgers hosting online workouts for fans during coronavirus quarantine

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused sports cancelations and postponements across the world. A majority of states have ordered stay-at-home and shelter-in-place mandates as well as the closures of non-essential businesses, like gyms. The situation leaves most people trying to find ways to stay active and maintain a workout routine while cooped up in their homes.

That's where the Los Angeles Dodgers come in. The MLB team announced on Thursday that it will be offering free, live-stream workouts to fans twice a week. Dodgers director of strength and conditioning Brandon McDaniel will walk fans through a 30-minute workout where he'll teach viewers through a warmup, a strength training routine, a conditioning routine as well as a recovery portion, all while using minimal equipment.

Train like the Dodgers do.



Get your workouts in at home with Director of Strength and Conditioning Brandon McDaniel! Join us every Monday and Friday, starting tomorrow, for our first LIVE workout at 8 a.m. PT right here on Twitter, YouTube or Facebook. pic.twitter.com/0SEIkpB6kZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 2, 2020

The Dodgers will be live-streaming the workouts every Monday and Friday at 11 a.m. ET, beginning Friday. The workouts will be available to stream on the Dodgers Twitter, YouTube or Facebook pages.

"Psychologically, fitness is huge right now," McDaniel told the Los Angeles Times. "To be locked in a house, or wherever you might be, being fit and having the ability to exercise and release some endorphins and get some hormones going is really good for your mental health."

It's great to see a team try to make the best out of this unfortunate situation. Many baseball players, like Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo, are in the same boat as fans, looking for creative with ways to stay in-shape during the coronavirus quarantine.

