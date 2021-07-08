The Miami Marlins will look to further stun the Los Angeles Dodgers as they attempt to finish off a sweep of a four-game set on Thursday. The host Marlins (38-47), in last place in the National League East, are coming off two walk-off wins in the series. Miami won 9-6 on Wednesday on a three-run, ninth-inning homer by Jesus Aguilar. The Dodgers (53-34) are in second place in the National League West, 1.5 games out of first.

First pitch from LoanDepot Park in Miami is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET. The Marlins have won four of the six games between the teams this season. Los Angeles is a -157 favorite (risk $157 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Dodgers vs. Marlins odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.

Dodgers vs. Marlins money line: Los Angeles -157, Miami +147

Dodgers vs. Marlins run line: Miami +1.5 (-125)

Dodgers vs. Marlins over-under: 7.5 runs

LAD: The Dodgers are 25-18 as road favorites

MIA: The Marlins are 10-7 as a home underdog

Why you should back the Dodgers

Julio Urias, who is tied for the MLB lead with a career-high 10 wins against three losses with a 3.81 ERA, will get the starting call on Thursday. Los Angeles has won 13 of 17 starts by Urias this season. In his last start on July 2, a win over Washington, Urias allowed three runs on three hits in six innings pitched. He is 7-2 with a 3.40 road ERA and 5-1 with a 3.12 ERA in day games. His importance in the Dodgers rotation is elevated after Clayton Kershaw was put on the IL with left elbow inflammation on Wednesday.

Zach McKinstry hit a solo home run, his sixth of the season, to tie the game in the ninth inning on Wednesday. Justin Turner hit his 14th homer, a three-run shot, as he extended his hitting streak to six games. He is hitting .500 with two home runs, five RBIs and five runs scored so far in July. Mookie Betts and A.J. Pollock also homered on Wednesday. Dating back to June 21, the Dodgers bullpen has surrendered one earned run or fewer in 15 of their last 17 games.

Why you should back the Marlins

Aguilar's game-winning home run on Wednesday was his 14th of the season, and his first at home. He had four RBIs on Wednesday and has 19 multi-RBI games this season. Garrett Cooper had his first career multi-homer game for Miami, as he hit two solo home runs. He has 14 hits in 29 at-bats with four home runs and nine RBI in 11 games since returning from the injured list.

Sandy Alcantara (5-7, 2.96 ERA) will aim to win his second consecutive start after he beat Atlanta on July 3. The Braves could only manage one unearned run against Alcantara on five hits in six innings. Alcantara has a 1.51 ERA in day games and a 2.61 ERA in home games. Opponents are hitting just .192 against him in Miami so far this year.

