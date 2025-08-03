The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays wrap up their three-game series on Sunday. Both teams have picked up a win this series, including a 4-0 victory by Tampa Bay on Saturday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (9-7, 2.63 ERA) starts for the Dodgers, while Joe Boyle (1-1, 2.82 ERA) takes the hill for the Rays.

First pitch from Steinbrenner Field is set for 12:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Rays odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Tampa Bay is a +151 underdog (risk $100 to win $151). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Dodgers vs. Rays picks, be sure to see the MLB betting predictions from SportsLine's proven model. Bet on Rays vs. Dodgers and every other MLB game at DraftKings, where you can get $150 in bonus bets instantly with the latest DraftKings promo code:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 19 of the 2025 MLB season 27-22 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 40 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

New users can also check out the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few, to get even more value. At BetMGM, new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Here are the model's three best bets for Dodgers vs. Rays on Sunday:

Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 total bases (-125)

Brandon Lowe Over 0.5 hits (-160)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)`

Shohei Ohtani Over 1.5 total bases (-125)

Ohtani is second in the majors in home runs (38) and OPS (.975) while being tied for 11th in RBI (73). The 31-year-old has his total bases over/under at DraftKings listed at 1.5, and that has been cleared in nine of his last 15 games. The model projects him to finish with 2.0 total bases.

Brandon Lowe Over 0.5 hits (-160)

Lowe is batting .271 along with 19 home runs and 51 RBI. DraftKings' over/under for hits is posted at 0.5, and the over has been cleared in seven of his last 10 games. During Friday's loss against Los Angeles, Lowe was 1-of-4 with a single.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 6.5 strikeouts (+120)

Yamamoto leads the team in strikeouts (133) with a 2.63 ERA. DraftKings has his strikeout over/under set at 6.5, and he's gone over that line in four of his last five games. The 26-year-old has compiled at least seven Ks in three straight outings, including nine on July 28 against the Twins.

Want more MLB picks for Sunday?

You've seen the model's MLB picks for Dodgers vs. Rays on Sunday. Now, get every MLB pick from No. 1 expert Bruce Marshall, who is up nearly 14 units on his last 137 MLB picks.