Fan ejected from Yankee Stadium for tipping pitches to Gary Sanchez

Tuesday night, the Yankees clinched home-field advantage in the AL Wild Card Game with their win over the Rays (NYY 6, TB 1). New York is still mathematically alive in the AL East race, though they need to essentially win out while the Red Sox lose out.

In the eighth inning of Tuesday's game, one fan sitting behind the plate decided to give Gary Sanchez an unfair advantage, and started yelling out pitch locations. The fan would see where Rays catcher Wilson Ramos set up, then yell it out. Home plate umpire Dan Bellino called over security and had the fan ejected.

Brendan Kuty of NJ.com spoke to Ramos and Sanchez, and has more details:

"He was saying 'Away, away, away' in Spanish," Ramos said. ... "Everybody's supposed to hit the ball and react to pitches," Ramos said. "If you have somebody telling you where the ball is going, it's more easy (to hit). To me, it's like cheating." ... "You could definitely hear the guy scream, 'Outside, outside!" Sanchez said. "But you don't know if it's going to be a slider or a fastball and you've got to stick to your plan. "I think that's the first time something like that happened to me ... but you can't let stuff like that distract you because it can become a distraction."

Both Yankees manager Joe Girardi and Rays manager Kevin Cash applauded Bellino for acting quickly to get the fan removed from the game. "That shouldn't have happened and they were removed from the park," said Girardi to Kuty.

Ultimately, the at-bat didn't have much impact on the game. The Yankees were winning 4-1 in the eighth inning at the time, and they had runners on corners with two outs. The at-bat continued after the ejection, and a few pitches later, Sanchez blooped an RBI single to center.

A few weeks ago the Yankees accused the Red Sox of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme, a scheme MLB verified and the Red Sox eventually admitted to. This doesn't appear to be anything like that. Tuesday's incident was a dopey fan trying to be cool, like the people who yell "swing!" when a pitch is delivered or blow a whistle at a football game.