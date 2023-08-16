Daniel Murphy's comeback attempt is over. The Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, placed Murphy on the voluntarily retired list Tuesday. The Angels signed Murphy to a minor-league contract in June.

"I felt like I had a little bit of baseball left," Murphy told The Athletic soon after signing with the Angels. "I don't know how much. But it was more than zero. And it got to a point where if I didn't at least try, then it would have been more out of fear than anything else. And I didn't want that to be the case."

Murphy, 38, started his comeback attempt with the independent Long Island Ducks. He hit .331/.410/.451 in 37 games with the Ducks and then slashed .295/.379/.362 with one home run and the same number of walks as strikeouts (20 each) in 38 games with the Bees. His stint with Salt Lake was the first time Murphy played with the pitch timer and also the automated strike zone.

In 2020, his last MLB season, Murphy hit .236/.275/.333 with three home runs in 40 games with the Colorado Rockies. During his peak from 2014-18, Murphy went to three All-Star Games with the New York Mets and Washington Nationals, hitting .309/.357/.495 and averaging 41 doubles and 18 home runs per season. He was one of the best pure hitters in the sport for a time.

Murphy is best remembered for his legendary performance in the 2015 postseason. He helped the Mets win the National League pennant and slashed .328/.391/.724 with seven homers in 14 games, and went deep in a record six consecutive postseason games. Murphy was named NLCS MVP after going 9 for 17 (.529) with a homer in each game in the sweep of the Chicago Cubs.

Murphy retires as a .296/.341/.455 hitter with 1,572 hits and 138 home runs in parts of 12 MLB seasons.