The gambling scandal that has ensnared two Cleveland Guardians players has grown in scale. According to court documents filed on Thursday, Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is accused by prosecutors of throwing pitches to benefit bettors in a total of 48 games in recent years, ESPN reports.

Last year, Clase and a Cleveland teammate, right-handed starter Luis L. Ortiz, were indicted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. According to the Department of Justice, both pitchers "agreed in advance with their co-conspirators to throw specific types of pitches and speeds of pitches."

The Department of Justice went on to allege that the pair made at least $450,000 by rigging outings and throwing specific pitches to the benefit of bettors placing wagers on the outcome of those pitches. Both Clase and Ortiz pleaded not guilty to those charges in November of last year. In that unsealed indictment, prosecutors listed nine occasions on which Clase was alleged to have thrown a suspicious pitch. The Thursday filing, however, increases that total by more than five fold.

Clase is alleged to have begun his illegal activity in May of 2023, and Ortiz is alleged to have joined the scheme in June of 2025 for a pair of games. Clase and Ortiz have been on administrative leave since late June of 2025 while Major League Baseball investigates. Clase, 27, has been one of the most dominant closers in baseball the last few years. He's a three-time All-Star, and in 2024 he finished third in the American League Cy Young vote. Ortiz, also 27, has made 50 starts and 25 relief appearances across parts of four MLB seasons.

The pair could face up to 65 years in prison if convicted on the charges of wire fraud conspiracy, honest services wire fraud conspiracy, conspiracy to influence sporting contests by bribery, and money laundering conspiracy.

"Emmanuel Clase has devoted his life to baseball and doing everything in his power to help his team win," the closer's attorney told CBS Sports in a November statement when the charges were first announced. "Emmanuel is innocent of all charges and looks forward to clearing his name in court."

"Luis is and always has been a fierce competitor. He has always given his best effort in every inning of every game. Those who have played with him know this. And the government's investigation, including discussions with Luis' teammates, supports this as well," Ortiz's lawyer told CBS Sports in a statement around that same time. "...There is no credible evidence Luis knowingly did anything other than try to win games, with every pitch and in every inning. Luis looks forward to fighting these charges in court. The government's case is weak and circumstantial. He will defend himself, and he will prevail."

Ortiz's lawyer also said that all payments and money transfers were "for lawful activities."

The trial is scheduled to begin on May 4.