Mariners' Mitch Haniger goes on injured list with ruptured testicle
Haniger suffered the injury on Thursday against the Astros
The Seattle Mariners on Friday placed outfielder Mitch Haniger on the 10-day IL with a ruptured testicle.
Haniger suffered the injury against the Astros on Thursday night when a foul ball bounced and struck him during an at-bat in the sixth inning. At this juncture, it's not certain how long he'll be sidelined.
In this, his age-28 season, Haniger is batting .220/.314/.463 (110 OPS+) with 15 home runs in 63 games. Last season, Haniger authored a WAR of 6.1, made the All-Star team, and finished 11th in the AL MVP balloting.
He'll be replaced on the active roster by 27-year-old right-hander Tayler Scott, who'll make his major-league debut with his first appearance. Mac Williamson figures to be Haniger's primary replacement in the Seattle outfield.
