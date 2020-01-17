MLB cheating scandal: David Samson explains process of firing a manager as Astros, Mets, Red Sox make changes

In the span of a week, three different MLB managers were given their walking papers for their involvement in the sign-stealing scandal, centered on the Houston Astros. On Thursday, the New York Mets and manager Carlos Beltran stepped down. That was after Alex Cora and the Red Sox mutually agreed to part ways and the Astros fired A.J. Hinch.

In Friday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson dove into a very intriguing topic in what happens when an organization is planning to fire a manager.

"You can terminate a manager, it's called termination for cause," Samson said. "If you terminate someone for cause, that means you don't have to pay them. Which means you get a list in your contract of things you shouldn't do. Don't do anything to disparage the organization, make sure you show up to 162 games, make sure you're prepared. If you do all those things and you go 0-162, we cannot fire you for cause. Just because you stink does not you can be fired for cause."

Obviously, when it comes to the Mets parting ways with Beltran, the franchise had plenty of cause to terminate his contract. Beltran was one of the players that was at the forefront of the sign-stealing scandal and the Mets couldn't expect him to lead a locker room with those details coming out.

It wasn't completely a bad deal for Beltran. The Mets ended up donating $200,000 to Beltran's charity the "Carlos Beltran Foundation."

Now the Mets -- along with the Astros and Red Sox -- are forced to begin their search for a new manager with spring training just around the corner.