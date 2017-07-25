MLB Trades: Brewers reportedly acquire reliever Anthony Swarzak from White Sox

Though it's not a major deal, the Brewers have reportedly swung a deal that will improve their bullpen. Per multiple reports -- such as from White Sox insider Dan Hayes -- the Brewers are getting right-hander Anthony Swarzak from the White Sox in exchange for minor-league outfielder Ryan Cordell.

Swarzak, 31, was a bit of a late bloomer. He was a second-rounder out of high school in 2004 and didn't make his MLB debut until 2009. He didn't stick in the majors until 2011 and carried a 4.52 career ERA into this season.

For the White Sox in 2017, however, Swarzak has been great. In 48 1/3 innings of work, Swarzak posted a 2.23 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings. He took over as closer and garnered one save after David Robertson was dealt, but now he's gone too, as the White Sox continue their full-scale rebuild.

Expect Swarzak to become one of the main setup men for All-Star closer Corey Knebel.

As far as the White Sox's return, they appear to have done pretty well for themselves. They signed Swarzak in the offseason for basically nothing and get back Cordell, who went to Milwaukee in the Jonathan Lucroy trade last July. He was ranked 17th on MLB.com's midseason list of the Brewers' top 30 prospects prior to the trade.

Cordell, 25, is hitting .284/.349/.506 with 18 doubles, five triples, 10 homers, 45 RBI, 49 runs and nine steals in 68 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He's played all three outfield spots and third base this season. He's also played first base and shortstop in the past. According to MLB.com's scouting report, Cordell's "athleticism and power-speed combo make him an ideal fourth outfielder in the big leagues."