Oakland A's trade deadline: Breaking down potential fits, needs, best targets

The Oakland Athletics are a funny team to discuss regarding the upcoming trade deadline. For most of the season even up to around two weeks ago, there was a general feeling that the A's would be sellers, dealing players like Blake Treinen, Jed Lowrie and possibly Khris Davis.

Instead, the A's caught fire and it's now reasonable to believe they have a shot at one of the AL wild-card spots. There are even reports out there that the A's are talking contract extensions for Lowrie and Davis.

Needs

One area that sticks out as a place the A's could stand to add is with a so-called rental starting pitcher (those whose contracts expire after this season). This is because they've been ravaged by injuries to young starters who will be back next season. Though they've been throwing well, it's hard to count on the likes of Edwin Jackson and Trevor Cahill to carry them to the playoffs, after all.

Further, the A's might want a better catcher than Jonathan Lucroy and might be able to use a left fielder.

The odds of the A's making a huge splash aren't nearly as big as them adding at the margins. Let's take a look.

Starting pitcher targets

View Profile Bartolo Colon TEX • SP • 40 ERA 4.64 WHIP 1.21 IP 106.2 BB 17 K 62

Colon was an All-Star in 2013 with the A's, so a reunion is possible. He's pitching around league average in ERA this season and moving from a hitter-friendly yard to Oakland would benefit him. I'm not bullish on him being too good down the stretch, but he could work.

View Profile Kyle Gibson MIN • SP • 44 ERA 3.42 WHIP 1.23 IP 115.2 BB 46 K 114

He's an option that makes a lot of sense, given that he's having the best year in his career and is a free agent after the season. Keep your eyes on this match.

View Profile Cole Hamels TEX • SP • 35 ERA 4.36 WHIP 1.34 IP 109.1 BB 40 K 109

Hamels isn't the ace he used to be, but he'd be a nice upgrade for the A's in their rotation. He's making $23.5 million this season, so what's left on that would likely be a dealbreaker for the A's unless the Rangers eat almost all that remains, likely. The hunch is a larger-market club nabs him.

View Profile James Shields CHW • SP • 33 ERA 4.43 WHIP 1.27 IP 126.0 BB 49 K 92

Shields is making $21 million this season, but the Padres are on the hook for $11 million of it. If the White Sox would take on some of what remains, a deal would probably work. Shields is better than Colon and eats more innings. Eight of his last 11 starts have been quality starts, too.

Left field targets

View Profile Curtis Granderson TOR • LF • 18 BA .234 R 32 HR 9 RBI 28 SB 1

Grandy isn't the star he once was, but he still provides professional at-bats, particularly against righties. He's above average at getting on base and still has decent-to-good power. He's as good as they come in the clubhouse, too. He's a real nice fit here.

View Profile Derek Dietrich MIA • LF • 32 BA .288 R 49 HR 11 RBI 32 SB 1

Lots of teams have been connected to the 28-year-old Dietrich and rightfully so, as the Marlins are in the midst of a massive rebuild. He can handle at least three positions and is a quality bat.

Catcher targets

View Profile Robinson Chirinos TEX • C • 61 BA .209 R 27 HR 11 RBI 37 SB 1

The Rangers' backstop is having a pretty terrible year at the plate, but he was great last season (121 OPS+). He might be a viable option to tandem with Lucroy.

The two big-name catchers out there are All-Stars Wilson Ramos and J.T. Realmuto, but the A's are likely to be outbid on both.