Hours before their ALDS matchup with the division-rival Yankees, the Rays announced their 28-man roster for the best-of-five series that will determine who advances to the ALCS. Tampa Bay opted for 15 position players and 13 pitchers, and most notably outfielder Austin Meadows is back on the active roster after missing the Wild Card Series with an oblique strain.

Meadows struggled during the regular season (.667 OPS) before being shut down on Sept. 17 with that oblique injury. An early season COVID-19 diagnosis may have played a role in those struggles, in addition to the sample size of just 152 plate appearances.

The 25-year-old Meadows isn't far removed from a 2019 breakout that saw him slash .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs in 138 games and make his first All-Star team. As well, Meadows is a former No. 9 overall draft pick and top prospect whom the Rays acquired from the Pirates as a key part of the Chris Archer trade of July 2018, so he's got a high ceiling.

Meadows isn't in manager Kevin Cash's lineup for Game 1 against Gerrit Cole, but his lefty bat could prove useful for the Rays, who were less effective against right-handed pitching this season. If Meadows is healthy and up to game speed, then he could be a compelling x-factor in this high-stakes series.