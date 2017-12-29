Rockies reportedly agree to three-year contract with closer Wade Davis

The Colorado Rockies have spent the offseason bulking up their bullpen, and now they've added the best free agent reliever on the market.

On Friday, the Rockies and veteran closer Wade Davis reportedly agreed to a new three-year contract. Davis was out No. 13 free agent this offseason. The team has not yet confirmed the signing.

Source: Wade Davis' deal with the Rockies is for three years and $52M. It's the highest per-year salary ever for a relief pitcher. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 29, 2017

The $17.3 million average annual value beats the contracts signed by closers Aroldis Chapman ($17.2 million) and Kenley Jansen ($17 million) last offseason.

The Rockies have been aggressive this offseason in grabbing free agent relievers. They re-upped with lefty Jake McGee and also signed long-time Indians right-hander Bryan Shaw. Those two will be the primary setup men for Davis now in a strong back-end bullpen trio.

Davis, 32, is coming off his third straight All-Star season. He saved 32 games in 33 chances last season for the Cubs with a 2.30 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. He struck out 79 in 58 2/3 innings. The walk rate did rise to a career-worst 4.3 BB/9. Slightly past his peak years when he was a monster (2014-16), Davis is still one of baseball's better relievers.

The Rockies also addressed catcher in signing free agent Chris Iannetta.

With catcher and three bullpen spots addressed this offseason, chances are the Rockies are done with major moves. Perhaps they end up going after a first baseman, but prospect Ryan McMahon -- who hit .374/.411/.612 in 70 Triple-A games last year -- could be ready to take over.

While nearly every other position in free agency is still mostly untouched -- at least toward the top -- most top relief pitchers have come off the board. Last season's Rockies closer, Greg Holland, is still available, as is Addison Reed. After those two top-shelf arms, the next best relievers still unsigned are Tony Watson and Brian Duensing.

Aside from Davis, we've seen the following already sign: Mike Minor (Rangers), Brandon Morrow (Cubs), Juan Nicasio (Mariners), Shaw (Rockies), Brandon Kintzler (Nationals), McGee (Rockies), Anthony Swarzak (Mets), Tommy Hunter (Phillies), Steve Cishek (Cubs), Pat Neshek (Phillies), Joe Smith (Astros), Luke Gregerson (Cardinals) and Fernando Rodney (Twins), among others.