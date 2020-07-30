Watch Now: Player Analysis: Phillies and Blue Jays Postpone Weekend Series Due To Covid-19 ( 6:39 )

Major League Baseball announced on Thursday that the league is implementing new COVID-19 protocols in the wake of the outbreak concerning the Miami Marlins. Among those are each team having compliance officers and making surgical mandatory when players are traveling.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on these new protocols. His takeaway was that, while the 2020 season will be an ongoing battle, why weren't there precautions in place at the start of the season?

"What they're saying is that they're being informed with what happened with the Marlins and it's helping them adjust," Samson said. "It is true that baseball is a game of adjustments. It is true that the protocols should be tweaked as the season progresses and they understand how these protocols work. All I'm saying is that you (Rob Manfred) could've said that from the beginning when you were interviewed."

The Marlins are currently at 19 cases of players and staff that have tested positive for COVID-19 following this past weekend' series against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Marlins remain quarantined in Philadelphia and are not currently scheduled to play until at least Monday. In addition, two members of the Phillies organization tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

It's going to be a situation that the league is going to need to adapt as they gather more information. However, Samson believes that Manfred should've been up front about the changing dynamic prior to the 2020 season getting underway.