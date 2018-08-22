The Jonah Keri Podcast: R.J. Anderson
Jonah Keri sits down with R.J. Anderson to talk game-calling, concussions in baseball and rebuilding
In this episode: Jonah Keri plays a game of pepper with CBS Sports colleague R.J. Anderson on the hidden art of game-calling; concussions in baseball; how we've all been fed a lot of BS about the value of rebuilding; finding beauty in obscure stories; learning to cope with loss; and much more.
Follow @JonahKeri on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Aug. 22
Michael Rusk has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Tuesday
-
MLB DFS, Aug. 22: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Trade chips who have cleared waivers
Andrew McCutchen is among the players on trade waivers right now
-
MLB roundup: Cardinals still surging
Also, the Cubs offense makes history in a bad way, the wild AL West, a weird D-Backs walk-off...
-
Posey may need season-ending hip surgery
The All-Star catcher is in his age-31 season
-
Nationals selling, should compete in '19
What does the 2019 season look like for the Nationals?