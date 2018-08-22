The Jonah Keri Podcast: R.J. Anderson

Jonah Keri sits down with R.J. Anderson to talk game-calling, concussions in baseball and rebuilding

In this episode: Jonah Keri plays a game of pepper with CBS Sports colleague R.J. Anderson on the hidden art of game-calling; concussions in baseball; how we've all been fed a lot of BS about the value of rebuilding; finding beauty in obscure stories; learning to cope with loss; and much more. 

