LOS ANGELES -- Has everyone caught their breath from Game 3 yet? No? I sure haven't, but we don't have time because Game 4 is upon us already. Game 3 was, eventually, fruitful for us here as Max Scherzer went over 2.5 earned runs allowed -- after he was out of the game! -- and then we hit on Freddie Freeman's walk-off home run at huge plus money. Let's keep those good times going.

The Blue Jays absolutely had to have Game 3, especially given how it went down. The Dodgers have the better pitcher in this game in Shohei Ohtani, against Shane Bieber, while both bullpens are totally gassed, and the Dodgers now have the better offense. That is because not only is Bo Bichette compromised, but George Springer is now, too. That lineup the Jays had at the end of Game 3 was just not a World Series lineup. I had the Dodgers in five before the series and that's exactly how things are headed here. The Dodgers cruise in this one.

Over 8 runs (-110)

If there is an opening for the Blue Jays, it would be jumping on a tired Ohtani early. He was on base nine times last night over the course of nearly seven hours. We've never seen a starting pitcher take the mound after something like that before, and it's entirely plausible to believe he'll be throwing tired in the early innings. The Blue Jays could well take advantage.

Bieber has a 4.38 ERA this postseason and hasn't given me any reason to believe he can come out firing bullets against the Dodgers' loaded offense in Game 4 in a good pitcher's environment in Dodger Stadium.

The two teams in Game 3 combined for 10 runs through seven innings. We'll see more of that than what happened in extra innings.

BONUS: Ohtani walks

At around 4 a.m. ET, you could have gotten Ohtani 2+ walks at +219. As of press time right now, however, it's -201. If you can find an alternate line anywhere with, gulp, three walks or more, I'd take it. And, honestly, I don't think the juice on something -200-ish is prohibitive here, either. I think the Blue Jays have no intention to pitch to Ohtani the rest of the series now and manager John Schneider actually admitted as much in the post-game press conference.