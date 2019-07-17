Yankees' CC Sabathia continues feud with Rays, resulting in both benches clearing
Sabathia's beef with the Rays dates back to last season
There are some things in life you can count on. One of those things is New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia finding a way to get into it with the Tampa Bay Rays. Sabathia's feud with the Rays dates to last year, and continued on Tuesday, as part of New York's come-from-behind victory against Tampa Bay in Game 2 of their four-game set.
After fanning Avisail Garcia in the sixth inning, Sabathia stared him down. Eventually, the two traded words and the benches cleared. No punches or kicks or folding chairs were thrown, and order was restored in due time. You can watch the entire sequence here:
After the game, both sides shared some insight into what happened:
Sabathia's beef with Tampa Bay dates to last season. In his final regular-season start, he took exception to Austin Romine being brushed back by a pitch behind his head and retaliated by drilling a Tampa Bay player. He then made some adult gestures toward the Rays dugout after he was ejected from the game. Earlier this year, Sabathia intentionally threw at Austin Meadows -- he was caught on camera seemingly admitting as much -- but was not ejected for that incident.
Sabathia, as everyone knows, is retiring at season's end. We're not being hyperbolic when we state that he's likely to hold his grudge against the Rays for the rest of his career.
