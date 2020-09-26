The New York Yankees are hosting the Miami Marlins for the final three games of the 2020 MLB season this weekend. During the series opener Friday night, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge got rung up on a tough Strike Three call.

Aaron Boone was ejected shortly after the questionable call. Boone came out of the dugout to argue with home plate umpire John Tumpane, and the Yankees manager took it upon himself to add a little bit of colorful language while airing his frustrations.

In his complaints to Tumpane, Boone made sure to compliment Marlins right-hander Sandy Alcantara's sinker, but explained that for the last pitch, the slider was not "that" good, to be called a strike. He added a few words in between, of course. (Watch here).

Here's a look at the Strike Three call on Judge, handed down on a full count:

The sixth pitch -- an 87.8 mph slider -- was called a ball on the 6'7" Aaron Judge. MLB

The Marlins (29-28) are fighting to secure a playoff spot in this year's expanded, 16-team field. Entering Friday's game, Miami's magic number was down to two. This would be the Marlins' first postseason appearance since 2003, when they upset the Yankees in six games to take home their second World Series title in franchise history.

The Yankees (32-25) meanwhile, are hoping to return to the form they had when they completed a season-high 10 game winning streak from Sept. 9-19. Since then, New York has dropped four of five games and scored just two runs overall in their last two games against the Toronto Blue Jays. Entering Friday, the Yankees own the fifth postseason seed in the American League. There's a possibility that the Yankees could drop to the eighth and final seed this weekend; they're just two games ahead of the Blue Jays with three games left to play. The Blue Jays will wrap up their 2020 season with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

