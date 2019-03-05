Yankees scratch Luis Severino from spring training start due to right shoulder discomfort

Luis Severino was supposed to pitch for the Yankees on Tuesday and likely is headed for an Opening Day start. However, the Yankees received some bad news regarding their ace:

Luis Severino was scratched from today's start with right shoulder discomfort. He will undergo further evaluation and examination this afternoon. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 5, 2019

Discomfort in the throwing shoulder with the regular season just 23 days away. Uh oh.

What's worse is that Severino has not pitched in any game this spring. Pitchers in the spring can fool around with different pitches, different grips and locations, but the one thing they need is to get their work in and stretch out in order to log the innings necessary in early-season starts.

Even if Severino's evaluation shows that he can start throwing again soon, it is going to be tough to get him up in the five-inning range come Opening Day. The worst-case scenario would be the Yankees' ace missing time, such as a few regular season starts or more.

Severino, 25, was 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 220 strikeouts in 191 1/3 innings last season. However, it was a season divided:

First 18 starts: 13-2, 1.98 ERA.

Next 14 starts: 6-6, 5.67 ERA.

He then threw four scoreless, though inefficient, innings in the wild card game before the Red Sox torched him in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Still, Severino's only 25 and just signed a four-year, $40 million extension that is likely to prove club-friendly. He's loaded with talent and losing him for an extended period of time would be a big blow to the Yankees' rotation.

Aside from Severino, the Yankees' staff includes James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and CC Sabathia. Internal options to be a fifth starter if Severino's out for any stretch are likely Luis Cessa, Domingo German and Jonathan Loaisiga.