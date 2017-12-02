Yankees to reportedly name Aaron Boone their new manager

Aaron Boone has been in the media since retiring as a player following the 2009 season. USATSI

The New York Yankees have reportedly decided upon their next manager.

That person? Former Yankees third baseman and current ESPN broadcaster Aaron Boone, according to Bill Madden of the New York Daily News:

Aaron Boone will be the next manager of the Yankees, the Daily News has learned.

Boone entered the process as a dark horse. He has never coached before, and has spent his post-playing career largely in a media role. The Yankees are hoping his charismatic personality will help him get across to younger players in a way that the more reserved Joe Girardi could not.

During his playing career, Boone amassed a .263/.326/.425 slash line and hit 126 home runs. He spent part of the 2003 season with the Yankees -- hitting the pennant-clinching home run in the 12th inning of Game 7 of the ALCS against the Red Sox -- and it was his injury that led the Yankees to acquire Alex Rodriguez in time for the 2004 season.

Boone beat out a diverse cast that included former Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Yankees slugger Carlos Beltran, and San Francisco Giants bench coach Hensley Meulens.