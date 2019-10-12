Yankees vs. Astros odds, line: 2019 ALCS Game 1 picks, predictions from proven simulation

Teams accustomed to putting up big numbers on the scoreboard meet in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday when the New York Yankees battle the Houston Astros. The Yankees (103-59) led Major League Baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game, while the Astros (107-55) were third, averaging 5.7 runs. The game is scheduled to start at 8:08 p.m. ET from Houston's Minute Maid Park. New York leads the all-time series 32-23, including a 15-11 advantage in Houston. The Astros, however, have won both playoff series against the Yankees, winning the 2015 Wild Card Game and winning 4-3 in the 2017 ALCS. The Astros are -152 on the money line, meaning a $152 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is set at nine in the latest Yankees vs. Astros odds. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Yankees vs. Astros picks down.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the first full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up over $1,100 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning over nine runs, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

Houston is making its third straight postseason appearance and fourth in five years. Under fifth-year manager A.J. Hinch, the Astros are 502-345 (.593), including 21-16 in the playoffs. They also won the 2017 World Series championship. Statistically, Houston has the edge over New York in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.274 to .267), on-base percentage (.352 to .339) and slugging percentage (.495 to .490).

Second baseman Jose Altuve (.350) has had a solid postseason for the Astros, going 7-for-20 with two doubles, three homers and five RBIs. Also fueling the Houston offense are first baseman Yuli Gurriel (.316) and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (.316), both going 6-for-19 in the ALDS against Tampa Bay.

But just because Houston has dominated New York at home, does not mean it is the best value on the Yankees vs. Astros money line in Game 1 of the ALCS.

That's because the Yankees are steeped in tradition and success. New York has won 19 division titles, seven Wild Card berths, 40 pennants and 27 World Series championships. The Yankees last reached the World Series in 2009. Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45 ERA) takes the hill for New York. He is coming off a dominant performance in Game 2 of the ALDS series against Minnesota, pitching five innings and allowing one run on three hits, walking one and striking out seven.

Statistically, the Yankees have an edge in a number of offensive categories, including runs scored (943 to 920) and home runs (306 to 288). Offensively, New York has been led by second baseman Gleyber Torres (.417), who had a monster series against the Twins. Torres was 5-for-12 with three doubles, one home run and four RBIs, including a 3-for-4 performance in the Game 3 series clincher.

So who wins Astros vs. Yankees? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Astros vs. Yankees money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.