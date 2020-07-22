Watch Now: Top Five Predictions For MLB Season ( 2:02 )

The Washington Nationals finally begin defending their first World Series title when they host the New York Yankees on Thursday's 2020 MLB Opening Day. The Nationals, who reached the postseason just once during the franchise's 36 seasons in Montreal, made the playoffs for the fifth time in eight seasons last year and needed seven games to defeat the Houston Astros in the World Series.

First pitch at Nationals Park is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The teams last met in 2018, when they split four contests. New York is the -135 favorite on the money line in the latest Yankees vs. Nationals odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Nationals picks, check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which has simulated every pitch of Yankees vs. Nationals 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season. The model returned more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks, and anyone who followed it saw huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Yankees vs. Nationals. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Yankees vs. Nationals:

Yankees vs. Nationals money line: New York -135, Washington +120

Yankees vs. Nationals over-under: 7.5 runs

Yankees vs. Nationals run line: New York -1.5

NYY: Finished second with 306 home runs last year

WAS: Had won just one of five playoff series prior to 2019

Why you should back the Yankees

New York has had one of the most feared lineups in baseball for the past few seasons, as it set the major-league record for home runs in a single season in 2018 with 267 before being one of four teams to eclipse that mark last campaign with 306. Gleyber Torres led the way with 38 blasts, proving his 2018 rookie season in which he hit 24 was no fluke. The Yankees could have obliterated the record had their top two sluggers been healthy, as 2017 American League home-run leader Aaron Judge was limited to 102 games by a strained oblique, while Giancarlo Stanton, who twice led the NL in homers, appeared in only 18 contests due to numerous injuries.

Judge was dealing with a collapsed lung and broken rib earlier this year, but the late start to the 2020 season thanks to the coronavirus pandemic allowed him more time to heal. DJ LeMahieu, who set career-highs in hits (197), homers (26) and RBIs (102) during his first season with the Yankees in 2019, is ready for an encore as he returns from a bout with COVID-19, while Gerrit Cole looks to continue his dominance after signing a free-agent contract in December worth $324 million over nine years. The right-hander led the AL in ERA (2.50) and the majors in strikeouts (326) last season while with Houston before going 4-1 with a 1.72 ERA and 0.87 WHIP in five playoff starts.

Why you should back the Nationals

Washington proved it is possible to succeed even after stumbling out of the gate (19-31 through first 50 games in 2019), but it can't afford another lackluster start considering the 2020 MLB schedule consists of only 60 contests per team. And the Nationals will have to be better without a pair of cornerstone players since third baseman Anthony Rendon, who led the majors with 126 RBIs last year, signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, while first baseman Ryan Zimmerman opted to skip the season due to coronavirus concerns. As a result, Eric Thames will see most of the time at first base and 22-year-old rookie Carter Kieboom, the team's No. 1 prospect, will get the nod at third.

The Nationals added a steady bat at second base in Starlin Castro, who recorded 22 homers and 86 RBIs, both career highs, with the Miami Marlins last season. Left fielder Juan Soto is a star in the making after registering 34 home runs and 110 RBIs as a 20-year-old in 2019.

How to make Yankees vs. Nationals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulations say Cole and Max Scherzer each allow more than two earned runs, and it also says one side of the money line has the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Nationals? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yankees vs. Nationals spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced model that returned more than $1,400 last season.