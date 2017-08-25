Rousey skipping Mayweather-McGregor with more important plans: her wedding

Just about everyone is going to be watching Las Vegas this weekend as UFC superstar Conor McGregor take on boxing champion Floyd Mayweather live on Showtime PPV. Everyone, that is, except for Ronda Rousey. Rousey's wedding is scheduled for the same day as the fight, so she has some other things on her mind. In an interview with Rich Eisen, UFC President Dana White discussed Rousey and her plans.

"Tomorrow is her wedding," White said. "And she's in a really good place, she's happy, she hasn't announced her retirement or anything like that, but she's focusing on this wedding."

After Eisen quipped about her honeymooning in Vegas, White chuckled.

"No of all the days she's like, 'I'm getting married. Congratulations. Will you come to the wedding?' I said, 'absolutely.' She said 'The wedding's tomorrow.'"

It's safe to say that Rousey won't change all of her plans to accomodate the fight, but White seemed a bit dismayed that it had to be on the day of the biggest fight in UFC history. Nevertheless, he appeared more than happy for Rousey, who struggled emotionally following her last loss in December.