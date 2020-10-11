Joaquin Buckley became one of the most notable names in mixed martial arts Friday when he scored one of the most incredible knockouts in UFC history. The KO was so spectacular, that it even got the most famous athletes in the sport out of their proverbial seats.

It happened just after the three minute mark in the second round of Buckley's fight against fellow middleweight Impa Kasanganay. Buckley tried a kick to the body with his left, had his leg caught and then recovered with a spinning back kick to the head of his opponent. Kasanganay immediately crumpled down to the ground and the fight was called.

You know a knockout is great when no real words are said in the seconds immediately after it happens. Not at a loss for words were fellow fighters who were watching the match and immediately reacted to the amazing feat of athleticism they saw.

Most of the fighters mentioning a $50,000 total are referencing what is known as a "Performance of the Night" bonus, given to the standout fighter of a card. With so many UFC athletes who frequently end up on main cards chiming in about the greatness of the knockout, surely Buckley is deserving that additional five figures.

Buckley has a professional record of 11 wins and 3 losses, with a 1-1 record for his time in the UFC.