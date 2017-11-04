WATCH: Bellator fighter makes thunderous debut with vicious flying knee knockout

It's pretty rare for a fighter to make his professional debut and have it be this kind of success. Most of the time, the nerves and anxiety will take over and make fighters clam up and fight tentatively instead of letting their training take control.

But not Tywan Claxton.

Making his debut with Bellator MMA on Friday night in Pennsylvania, Claxton delivered what can only be described as vicious.

Claxton caught opponent Johnny Bonilla-Bowman square with his knee on the chin and followed through it all the way to the mat to end the fight in the first round.