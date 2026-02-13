The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series kicks off on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway with the 68th running of the Daytona 500. Joey Logano is the +1000 favorite (risk $100 to win $1000) at FanDuel Sportsbook, with Ryan Blaney close behind at +1100. Other 2026 Daytona 500 contenders of note include pole sitter Kyle Busch (+1300), Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric at +1400 and Denny Hamlin at +1500.

William Byron, who is seeking his third consecutive Daytona 500 victory, is +1600. Sunday's 'Great American Race' is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Before entering any 2026 Daytona 500 props or NASCAR parlay picks, be sure to see what elite expert auto racing handicappers Phil Bobbitt and Steve Greco have to say.

Bobbitt and Greco built a predictive engine that consistently beats the books. They find huge value and aren't afraid of volume. Over the past four-plus years, their followers are up more than $28,000 on $100 NASCAR betting plays. In 2024, they nailed seven outright winners in the Cup Series, returning nearly seven units for a 25.7% ROI.

They predicted Daniel Suarez's victory in Atlanta at +3500 and were 10-2 on matchup plays. Their 2024 NASCAR All-Star Race preview nailed Joey Logano at +1100 and went 4-0 in matchup picks, and they hit Austin Cindric at +2800 in the Enjoy Illinois 300. They also nailed Ross Chastain as a +3000 longshot in the Hollywood Casino 400. Overall, they were up 47.18 units across all racing articles last season. In 2025, they correctly called William Byron (+2300) in the Daytona 500 and Kyle Larson (+450) in the AdventHealth 400. Anyone following Bobbitt and Greco on betting apps and sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Bobbitt and Greco have analyzed the field and odds for Sunday's 2026 Daytona 500 race. They're sharing their best bets only at SportsLine.

2026 Daytona 500 prop picks

One of Bobbitt and Greco's top NASCAR bets: They are backing Ty Gibbs as a top-3 finisher. "Ty Gibbs doesn't feel like a superspeedway ace," Bobbitt told SportsLine. "He's not the first name people think of when the draft tightens up. Don't feel bad…he wasn't the first name that we thought of, either. But the numbers don't care about perception.

"Gibbs ranked fourth in laps led on superspeedways last season (11.3/per) and quietly owned the fifth-best average finish (15.3). That combination is important because leading laps at Daytona isn't just about raw horsepower…it's more about understanding air, sensing when a lane is forming, and knowing when to take control without becoming the sitting duck. Gibbs has shown he can dictate stretches of these races without overplaying his hand, which is a rare skill at a place where leading at the wrong time is basically volunteering to be the caution flag." See what other NASCAR prop picks they like at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Daytona 500 NASCAR picks

Bobbitt and Greco have locked in more NASCAR props and identified several longshots they like to win it all. One of the drivers is going off at more than 125-1 to win the race, so anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who he is here.

So who wins the 2026 Daytona 500, and which epic longshot stuns NASCAR? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 NASCAR Daytona 500 prop picks and best bets from a team of elite NASCAR handicappers who were up over 47 units in 2024, and find out.

2026 Daytona 500 odds, field

See full NASCAR Daytona 500 picks at SportsLine

Joey Logano +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Kyle Busch +1300

Chase Elliott +1400

Austin Cindric +1400

Denny Hamlin +1500

William Byron +1600

Chase Briscoe +1800

Kyle Larson +2000

Christopher Bell +2000

Bubba Wallace +2000

Brad Keselowski +2000

Chris Buescher +2000

Tyler Reddick +2200

Ryan Preece +2200

Alex Bowman +2700

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +2700

Carson Hocevar +2700

Erik Jones +3000

Ross Chastain +3300

Connor Zilisch +3300

Ty Gibbs +3500

Daniel Suarez +4000

Todd Gilliland +4500

Michael McDowell +4500

Josh Berry +5000

John Hunter Nemechek +5000

Justin Allgaier +5000

Jimmie Johnson +5500

Noah Gragson +6000

AJ Allmendinger +6000

Ty Dillon +6000

Cole Custer +6000

Austin Dillon +7000

Shane Van Gisbergen +7000

Corey Heim +7000

Riley Herbst +7500

Zane Smith +8000

Cody Ware +12500

BJ McLeod +17500

Casey Mears +17500