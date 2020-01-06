No Text
UTA
NO
No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
B. Ingram
14 SF
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|24.9
|Pts. Per Game
|24.9
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|46.3
|Three Point %
|48.1
|84.0
|Free Throw %
|86.7
|Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|0:00
|Brandon Ingram missed driving layup
|0:00
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram
|0:04
|Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:07
|Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|0:26
|JJ Redick missed jump shot
|0:29
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors
|0:37
|Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:39
|Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale
|0:54
|Brandon Ingram missed jump shot
|0:58
|+ 2
|Donovan Mitchell made jump shot
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|128
|126
|Field Goals
|46-90 (51.1%)
|45-93 (48.4%)
|3-Pointers
|16-33 (48.5%)
|12-31 (38.7%)
|Free Throws
|20-24 (83.3%)
|24-30 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|54
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|36
|35
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|19
|23
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|8
|6
|Fouls
|25
|20
|Technicals
|1
|2
Video Carousel
|Key Players
|
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|20.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.1 APG
|43.5 FG%
|
|B. Ingram SF
|24.9 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|3.8 APG
|48.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|35 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|B. Ingram SF
|35 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|
|51.1
|FG%
|48.4
|
|
|48.5
|3PT FG%
|38.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Bogdanovic
|35
|0
|0
|11/21
|3/9
|10/10
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-3
|32
|J. Ingles
|22
|2
|6
|8/12
|4/5
|2/2
|1
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+12
|38
|D. Mitchell
|19
|4
|6
|7/18
|2/6
|3/3
|5
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2
|36
|R. Gobert
|9
|19
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|4
|15
|+1
|28
|R. O'Neale
|3
|7
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|-3
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Bogdanovic
|35
|0
|0
|11/21
|3/9
|10/10
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-3
|32
|J. Ingles
|22
|2
|6
|8/12
|4/5
|2/2
|1
|27
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+12
|38
|D. Mitchell
|19
|4
|6
|7/18
|2/6
|3/3
|5
|34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2
|36
|R. Gobert
|9
|19
|1
|4/10
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|4
|15
|+1
|28
|R. O'Neale
|3
|7
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|-3
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Clarkson
|16
|1
|1
|6/11
|4/7
|0/2
|2
|24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|E. Mudiay
|8
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-3
|13
|T. Bradley
|7
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|13
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+1
|13
|G. Niang
|6
|4
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|10
|R. Tucker
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+3
|4
|M. Conley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams-Goss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brantley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright-Foreman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Oni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|128
|43
|19
|46/90
|16/33
|20/24
|25
|235
|3
|3
|8
|7
|36
|+10
|207
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|E. Moore
|13
|7
|1
|5/14
|0/4
|3/4
|3
|28
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|+6
|24
|J. Hayes
|7
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|17
|F. Jackson
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-9
|5
|N. Alexander-Walker
|5
|5
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|0/2
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|+9
|13
|K. Williams
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-9
|3
|J. Holiday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Okafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Cheatham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Williamson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Melli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|126
|47
|23
|45/93
|12/31
|24/30
|20
|236
|4
|5
|6
|12
|35
|-10
|222