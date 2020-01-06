UTA
NO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
B. Ingram
14 SF
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
46.2 Field Goal % 48.0
46.3 Three Point % 48.1
84.0 Free Throw % 86.7
  Offensive rebound by Derrick Favors 0:00
  Brandon Ingram missed driving layup 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram 0:04
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 0:26
  JJ Redick missed jump shot 0:29
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Favors 0:37
  Royce O'Neale missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:39
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 0:54
  Brandon Ingram missed jump shot 0:58
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 1:12
Team Stats
Points 128 126
Field Goals 46-90 (51.1%) 45-93 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 16-33 (48.5%) 12-31 (38.7%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 48 54
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 36 35
Team 5 7
Assists 19 23
Steals 3 4
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 1 2
away team logo
J. Ingles SF 2
22 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
35 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 24-12 35332733128
home team logo Pelicans 12-25 36283329126
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 24-12 107.9 PPG 45.7 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Pelicans 12-25 112.4 PPG 45.5 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SF 20.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.1 APG 43.5 FG%
B. Ingram SF 24.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 3.8 APG 48.1 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SF 35 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
B. Ingram SF 35 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
51.1 FG% 48.4
48.5 3PT FG% 38.7
83.3 FT% 80.0
Jazz
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 35 0 0 11/21 3/9 10/10 3 33 0 0 3 0 0 -3 32
J. Ingles 22 2 6 8/12 4/5 2/2 1 27 2 0 0 0 2 +12 38
D. Mitchell 19 4 6 7/18 2/6 3/3 5 34 1 0 0 0 4 +2 36
R. Gobert 9 19 1 4/10 0/0 1/2 4 34 0 0 2 4 15 +1 28
R. O'Neale 3 7 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 4 34 0 0 0 0 7 -3 14
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 35 0 0 11/21 3/9 10/10 3 33 0 0 3 0 0 -3 32
J. Ingles 22 2 6 8/12 4/5 2/2 1 27 2 0 0 0 2 +12 38
D. Mitchell 19 4 6 7/18 2/6 3/3 5 34 1 0 0 0 4 +2 36
R. Gobert 9 19 1 4/10 0/0 1/2 4 34 0 0 2 4 15 +1 28
R. O'Neale 3 7 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 4 34 0 0 0 0 7 -3 14
Bench
J. Clarkson
E. Mudiay
T. Bradley
G. Niang
R. Tucker
M. Conley
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
J. Morgan
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 16 1 1 6/11 4/7 0/2 2 24 0 1 1 1 0 0 19
E. Mudiay 8 2 2 4/8 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 2 -3 13
T. Bradley 7 3 1 2/3 0/0 3/4 4 13 0 2 1 1 2 +1 13
G. Niang 6 4 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 4 0 10
R. Tucker 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 +3 4
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 128 43 19 46/90 16/33 20/24 25 235 3 3 8 7 36 +10 207
Pelicans
Starters
B. Ingram
J. Redick
L. Ball
D. Favors
J. Hart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Ingram 35 8 5 12/26 3/6 8/8 3 38 1 1 3 3 5 +7 52
J. Redick 23 3 1 7/12 2/4 7/7 1 31 0 0 1 0 3 +11 27
L. Ball 21 8 7 8/14 4/6 1/3 2 36 0 0 1 3 5 -9 42
D. Favors 9 10 2 4/7 0/0 1/1 2 29 0 3 0 4 6 -2 26
J. Hart 8 3 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 5 26 0 0 0 1 2 -14 13
Starters
B. Ingram
J. Redick
L. Ball
D. Favors
J. Hart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Ingram 35 8 5 12/26 3/6 8/8 3 38 1 1 3 3 5 +7 52
J. Redick 23 3 1 7/12 2/4 7/7 1 31 0 0 1 0 3 +11 27
L. Ball 21 8 7 8/14 4/6 1/3 2 36 0 0 1 3 5 -9 42
D. Favors 9 10 2 4/7 0/0 1/1 2 29 0 3 0 4 6 -2 26
J. Hart 8 3 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 5 26 0 0 0 1 2 -14 13
Bench
E. Moore
J. Hayes
F. Jackson
N. Alexander-Walker
K. Williams
J. Holiday
D. Miller
J. Gray
J. Okafor
Z. Cheatham
Z. Williamson
N. Melli
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Moore 13 7 1 5/14 0/4 3/4 3 28 2 0 0 0 7 +6 24
J. Hayes 7 3 3 2/3 0/0 3/4 1 19 0 1 0 1 2 0 17
F. Jackson 5 0 0 2/4 0/2 1/1 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -9 5
N. Alexander-Walker 5 5 2 2/5 1/2 0/2 2 15 0 0 1 0 5 +9 13
K. Williams 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 0 -9 3
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Melli - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 126 47 23 45/93 12/31 24/30 20 236 4 5 6 12 35 -10 222
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores