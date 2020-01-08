TOR
CHA

Hornets looking to Rozier for leadership as Raptors visit

  Jan 08, 2020

Charlotte guard Terry Rozier is in a groove offensively, and the Hornets are starting to see signs of leadership from the player who joined the team from the Boston Celtics in the offseason.

They need just about everything that Rozier can offer to help them become more consistent and create some winning ways.

Despite Rozier's uptick in offense, the Hornets have struggled for much of the past month. They'll try to find remedies for that with Wednesday night's home game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors had won two of three games before Tuesday night's 101-99 loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers. Toronto failed to protect a nine-point, fourth-quarter lead.

Team scoring leader Pascal Siakam remains out with a groin injury. The Raptors were also without Fred VanVleet (hamstring), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) on Tuesday. This has become a particularly challenging time for the Raptors.

"We're low on bodies," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

For Charlotte, Rozier has emerged as part of a productive backcourt combination with Devonte' Graham. With the two often together on the court, it means Rozier moves to the off-guard spot.

"Terry has been fantastic," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "He has an aggressive mentality to the rim. He's making plays for others, shooting at an elite level."

Rozier has been the leading scorer in three consecutive games, putting up 30, 29 and 28 points. He has led Charlotte in scoring in six of the past nine games.

"He's looking more and more comfortable every game," Borrego said. "Give him a ton of credit."

Borrego described Rozier as tempered in adjusting to a role earlier in the season with his new team. There has been an evolution of that role in recent weeks.

"He's working to become a leader, and we need him to be," Borrego said. "I think now that he feels a little bit more settled. ... I think he's in a much more comfortable place right now. I think he's been patient."

With Rozier and Graham, a second-year pro, the Hornets have a backcourt where leadership can grow. Graham is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 assists after he posted averages of 4.7 points and 2.6 assists in 46 games as a rookie.

"I think we're in good hands with those two guys," Borrego said. "They care. They are leaders."

Still, Charlotte has lost seven of its past nine games, including dropping a 115-104 decision to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

"We were just too casual in that third quarter," Borrego said.

For Toronto, guard Matt Thomas was back in the lineup Tuesday after a finger injury. Nurse said there's opportunity for Thomas to make an immediate impact, but he knows Thomas' court time must be monitored.

"You've got to get through some stuff," Nurse said.

The lack of practice time had been a detriment, Nurse said.

Now the game in Charlotte comes as a back-to-back, the second time since Christmas that the Raptors have had to play on consecutive days.

Toronto won 132-96 against visiting Charlotte on Nov. 18.

Key Players
K. Lowry
7 PG
D. Graham
4 PG
35.2 Min. Per Game 35.2
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
41.2 Field Goal % 37.8
41.3 Three Point % 38.0
87.0 Free Throw % 82.6
  Full timeout called 1:39
  Turnover on Cody Zeller 1:39
  Offensive foul on Cody Zeller 1:39
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon 1:44
  Oshae Brissett missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:49
  Defensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 2:01
  Cody Zeller missed dunk 2:07
+ 2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made driving layup, assist by Patrick McCaw 2:25
+ 2 Cody Zeller made layup, assist by Malik Monk 2:54
  Offensive rebound by Dwayne Bacon 3:01
  Malik Monk missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:07
Team Stats
Points 82 72
Field Goals 30-59 (50.8%) 26-55 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 26 36
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 19 23
Team 3 5
Assists 25 22
Steals 6 3
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 7 15
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
T. Davis SG 0
17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
M. Bridges SF 0
26 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 24-13 293122-82
home team logo Hornets 15-24 312417-72
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 24-13 110.5 PPG 46.4 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Hornets 15-24 104.4 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
T. Davis SG 6.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 1.8 APG 46.4 FG%
M. Bridges SF 12.1 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.8 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Davis SG 17 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
M. Bridges SF 26 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
50.8 FG% 47.3
45.5 3PT FG% 40.0
92.3 FT% 76.9
Raptors
Starters
P. McCaw
R. Hollis-Jefferson
M. Thomas
C. Boucher
O. Brissett
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. McCaw 13 2 7 6/9 1/3 0/0 2 27 0 1 0 0 2 +8 30
R. Hollis-Jefferson 8 2 3 2/2 0/0 4/4 0 14 1 0 1 0 2 +5 16
M. Thomas 8 1 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 -1 13
C. Boucher 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 0 2 -2 8
O. Brissett 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
On Court
P. McCaw
R. Hollis-Jefferson
M. Thomas
C. Boucher
O. Brissett
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. McCaw 13 2 7 6/9 1/3 0/0 2 27 0 1 0 0 2 +8 30
R. Hollis-Jefferson 8 2 3 2/2 0/0 4/4 0 14 1 0 1 0 2 +5 16
M. Thomas 8 1 2 3/6 2/3 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 -1 13
C. Boucher 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 0 2 -2 8
O. Brissett 0 1 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
On Bench
S. Johnson
M. Gasol
N. Powell
P. Siakam
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
D. Hernandez
S. Ponds
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 1 0 0 -4 0
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Siakam - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 23 25 30/59 10/22 12/13 11 72 6 5 7 4 19 +8 68
Hornets
Starters
C. Zeller
D. Graham
P. Washington
D. Bacon
M. Monk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 10 3 1 3/7 0/1 4/4 3 12 0 0 1 2 1 -8 14
D. Graham 8 5 6 2/9 2/6 2/2 1 28 1 0 2 0 5 -11 24
P. Washington 6 5 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 24 0 1 4 0 5 -11 14
D. Bacon 4 4 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 21 0 0 1 1 3 -13 9
M. Monk 4 2 5 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 2 -5 14
On Court
C. Zeller
D. Graham
P. Washington
D. Bacon
M. Monk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 10 3 1 3/7 0/1 4/4 3 12 0 0 1 2 1 -8 14
D. Graham 8 5 6 2/9 2/6 2/2 1 28 1 0 2 0 5 -11 24
P. Washington 6 5 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 24 0 1 4 0 5 -11 14
D. Bacon 4 4 1 2/3 0/0 0/1 2 21 0 0 1 1 3 -13 9
M. Monk 4 2 5 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 2 -5 14
On Bench
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
M. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 31 22 26/55 10/25 10/13 12 98 3 3 15 8 23 -48 75
NBA Scores