Paolo Banchero offered another reminder why he's one of the league's emerging stars on Wednesday, when he scored a career-high 42 points in a 121-111 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Banchero can build on that stellar performance when Orlando takes on the visiting Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Detroit dropped its 18th straight game and fell to 2-19 overall in a 116-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

The Pistons will need to find a way to slow down the 21-year-old Banchero, who shot 16-of-26 from the field in the loss to Cleveland and became the second-youngest player in franchise history to score 40 points. Shaquille O'Neal was 20 years old when he scored 40.

"I felt good coming in, but it's crazy to have 42 points," said Banchero. "It's an honor being a part of a very storied organization with a lot of great players like the Orlando Magic. A game like this gives you some confidence that you can use to become an even better player."

Banchero is averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for Orlando, which has lost two straight following a nine-game winning streak.

The Magic were 2-of-23 (8.7 percent) from 3-point range in Wednesday's loss, but Banchero turned in a complete effort with six assists and two blocks.

"I loved Paolo's aggression, his level of confidence, his teammates trusting him," said Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley. "He's willing to do whatever it takes to get the win."

While the Magic have shown dramatic improvement this season, the Pistons are heading in the opposite direction. Detroit's 18-game losing streak is the longest in one season in franchise history.

The Pistons are also closing in on the NBA's single-season record of 26 straight losses, set by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010-11 and the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013-14.

"You can't shy away," Detroit forward Isaiah Stewart said. "Nobody is going to get us out of this but us. No one is coming through the door. No superhero. We're all we got, so we can't feel sorry for ourselves."

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points in the Pistons' loss to Memphis on Wednesday, while Jalen Duren had 17 points and 11 rebounds before leaving due to a left leg injury late in the game.

In a recurring theme for coach Monty Williams, the Pistons received little help from their bench against the Grizzlies. Reserves Alec Burks, Marcus Sasser and Isaiah Livers combined for eight points.

"Part of my job is to grow and develop the group," Williams said. "Some of the young guys that come in the game and some of our bench players, there's no way around it. I just told our guys that there's no one coming in the locker room to save us. We have to use the answers that are in the room. We've proven that we can get leads. We have to be able to keep them."

Detroit is hoping for an improved effort against Orlando, which is monitoring the status of guard Jalen Suggs. The third-year pro exited Wednesday's game with an injured right ankle.

The Magic can ill afford another injury. The team is already playing without Wendell Carter Jr. (left hand surgery), Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis) and Jonathan Isaac (right ankle sprain).

