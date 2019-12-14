DET
HOU

Harden becomes Pistons' headache in Houston

  • FLM
  • Dec 14, 2019

Presented an opportunity to take a shot at the teams that have utilized exotic defensive sets designed to stifle his scoring rampages, Houston Rockets guard James Harden did against the Orlando Magic on Friday what he accomplished in his previous game against the Cleveland Cavaliers: He rarely missed.

Two nights after pouring in 55 points on 20-for-34 shooting in Cleveland, Harden torched Orlando for 54 points while making 19 of 31 attempts. Harden matched the franchise record of 10 3-pointers against the Cavaliers and bested that effort percentage-wise on Friday in Orlando, finishing 10 of 15 from behind the arc in the Rockets' 130-107 runaway win.

Harden, who connected on 20 of 33 3-pointers during the brief two-game road trip, will look to remain scorching hot when the Rockets host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at Toyota Center.

"I'm finally getting regular defensive coverage," Harden said when asked to explain his otherworldly perimeter shooting during the roadie. "These past other games have been box-and-1s, triple teams, double teams. It feels good to have somebody (defend) one-on-one."

Like the Cavaliers, Orlando appeared reluctant to double-team Harden and force the ball out of his hands, waiting until the second half to finally start sending a second defender his direction. By then, Harden was already in a rhythm, having posted 25 points prior to the break, including 18 in the second period alone. The pressure Orlando applied even with a help defender was token at best, as Harden tallied 13 points in the third period before adding 16 more in the final quarter.

At 39.3 points per game, Harden currently owns the third-best single-season scoring average in NBA history, bested only by Wilt Chamberlain in 1961-62 (50.4) and 1962-63 (44.8).

"It's unbelievable," said Rockets reserve guard Ben McLemore, who benefited from the gravity Harden created and shot 6 of 7 on 3s for 18 points. "I was telling him on the bench, being an opposing (player) and playing against you and being able to play with you and seeing this stuff and what you do each and every night is amazing. Obviously, he's a Hall of Famer in the future."

Harden now becomes the Pistons' problem, a cruel bit of timing considering the blistering Detroit suffered at the hands of Dallas Mavericks point forward Luka Doncic on Thursday in Mexico City.

Doncic posted a 40-point triple-double (41 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists) in leading the Mavericks to a 122-111 win, the Pistons' first loss following a stretch of four wins in five games.

Perhaps most foreboding for Detroit in advance of Saturday was the assessment of Pistons coach Dwane Casey in the aftermath of the loss to Dallas. Teams have opted to aggressively double-team Harden to not only prevent his scoring binges, but to also limit his overall impact on the game offensively. Harden is a deft passer and facilitator, and Doncic is cut in a similar mold.

That Detroit struggled so mightily preventing Doncic from controlling the game is ominous given the nightmare Harden can pose for opposing defenses.

"Defensively, I thought we missed a lot of rotations," Casey said. "We were trying to get the ball out of Doncic's hands, which is very difficult to do. He sees the whole floor and I thought he picked us apart."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
J. Harden
13 SG
37.8 Min. Per Game 37.8
39.3 Pts. Per Game 39.3
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
54.6 Field Goal % 44.9
54.6 Three Point % 44.9
63.2 Free Throw % 88.3
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
17.7 PPG, 16.6 RPG, 2.9 APG
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
39.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 7.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 10-15 -----
home team logo Rockets 17-8 -----
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Toyota Center Houston, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 10-15 108.7 PPG 42.8 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Rockets 17-8 120.6 PPG 47.7 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 17.7 PPG 16.6 RPG 2.9 APG 54.6 FG%
J. Harden SG 39.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 7.5 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
A. Drummond
B. Griffin
D. Rose
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
M. Morris
C. Wood
T. Snell
S. Mykhailiuk
R. Jackson
T. Maker
T. Frazier
J. Bone
K. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Drummond 25 33.8 17.7 16.6 2.9 1.7 1.8 3.6 54.6 0.0 63.2 4.6 12.0
B. Griffin 13 29.4 17.5 4.8 3.4 0.4 0.3 2.5 38.1 28.4 77.2 0.9 3.8
D. Rose 20 23.9 16.2 1.9 5.7 0.8 0.3 2.5 48.5 35.8 87.0 0.5 1.5
L. Kennard 24 32.8 16.0 3.3 4.2 0.5 0.2 1.4 43.8 39.1 89.6 0.3 3.0
L. Galloway 25 27.3 12.0 2.1 1.5 0.6 0.3 0.8 44.4 42.7 90.4 0.4 1.8
M. Morris 24 21.8 10.4 3.8 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.6 47.4 40.9 73.0 0.5 3.3
C. Wood 23 15.0 9.0 4.7 0.5 0.3 0.8 1.0 63.6 48.4 66.7 1.2 3.4
T. Snell 21 25.6 7.9 1.8 1.4 0.4 0.1 0.5 47.2 46.2 100.0 0.2 1.5
S. Mykhailiuk 20 16.9 5.4 1.2 1.3 0.4 0.1 0.8 43.0 46.0 83.3 0.2 1.0
R. Jackson 2 18.0 5.0 2.5 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 36.4 20.0 100.0 0.5 2.0
T. Maker 23 10.0 3.1 1.6 0.4 0.3 0.6 0.5 54.5 50.0 51.6 0.4 1.2
T. Frazier 14 10.0 2.4 0.9 2.9 0.6 0.1 0.9 20.9 21.4 81.3 0.3 0.6
J. Bone 3 2.0 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7 40.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Thomas 2 3.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 25 240.0 108.7 42.8 24.8 6.68 5.00 15.2 46.9 39.0 73.9 9.5 33.3
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
D. House Jr.
E. Gordon
B. McLemore
P. Tucker
A. Rivers
G. Clark
C. Clemons
I. Hartenstein
T. Sefolosha
T. Chandler
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 25 37.8 39.3 5.9 7.5 2.0 0.7 5.0 44.9 36.3 88.3 1.0 4.9
R. Westbrook 23 34.5 22.5 8.0 7.3 1.6 0.3 4.3 42.5 23.3 75.9 1.6 6.4
C. Capela 21 32.7 13.9 14.5 1.0 0.8 1.9 1.6 64.7 0.0 46.7 4.3 10.2
D. House Jr. 19 29.8 11.2 4.1 1.4 1.1 0.6 0.9 44.8 40.6 82.1 1.1 2.9
E. Gordon 9 29.4 10.9 1.9 0.8 0.6 0.2 1.3 30.9 28.4 64.3 0.3 1.6
B. McLemore 25 23.0 10.3 2.4 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.8 41.4 36.6 86.2 0.4 2.0
P. Tucker 25 35.7 9.8 7.2 1.4 1.4 0.5 1.1 50.3 43.9 79.2 1.5 5.7
A. Rivers 23 24.5 8.0 2.6 1.6 0.5 0.2 0.7 40.6 32.3 71.4 0.7 1.9
G. Clark 10 11.8 4.4 2.4 0.6 0.1 0.4 0.1 41.7 36.7 100.0 0.6 1.8
C. Clemons 18 8.1 4.2 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.3 41.5 37.3 75.0 0.1 0.4
I. Hartenstein 9 11.4 3.4 2.9 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.7 68.8 0.0 81.8 0.9 2.0
T. Sefolosha 21 10.3 1.9 2.2 0.7 0.4 0.2 0.3 34.8 28.6 0.0 0.5 1.7
T. Chandler 18 9.1 1.7 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.3 76.5 0.0 55.6 1.1 1.7
Total 25 242.0 120.6 47.7 21.9 8.48 4.96 15.2 45.3 35.1 79.7 11.4 36.3
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores