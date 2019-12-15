NY
DEN

Knicks visit Nuggets riding rare win streak

  • FLM
  • Dec 15, 2019

The Denver Nuggets are on a tour facing teams that their former star, Carmelo Anthony, has played for over the years. They beat Portland, Anthony's current team, on Thursday, then the Oklahoma Thunder on Saturday, and Sunday they play the team where they sent the forward nearly nine years ago.

More importantly for Denver, it has been a path back to winning after a rough stretch.

The Nuggets, winners of two in a row after the 110-102 victory over Oklahoma City, go for the trifecta when they host the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

They might have to face the Knicks without power forward Paul Millsap, who sat out Saturday's game with a right quadriceps strain.

New York has had more drama than wins in the first quarter of the season and fired head coach David Fizdale last week in the midst of a 10-game losing streak. That preceded a daunting road trip, starting in Golden State on Wednesday and Sacramento on Friday.

Instead of wilting, the Knicks have their first winning streak of the season under interim head coach Mike Miller. New York is 2-2 under Miller after rallying from 16 down to beat the Kings 103-101.

"We're making the right plays, we're making the right passes and we're not taking tough shots, and the ball is going in," guard Elfrid Payton said after scoring 13 of his 16 points in Friday's second half. "We're getting the train in the right direction, but we can't afford to take a step back. We have to correct mistakes."

The Knicks are facing Denver for the second time in 11 days, and it was the Nuggets' 37-point win at Madison Square Garden that precipitated Fizdale's firing. That was Denver's only win on a four-game Eastern Conference swing, and it came after a home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers and defeat at Sacramento.

The five losses in six games pushed the Nuggets to fifth in the Western Conference, but they have a chance to rebound on this five-game homestand against teams with losing records. They've captured the first two and now go for the season sweep of the Knicks.

Denver has a deep team -- head coach Michael Malone has gone as many as 10 deep in his rotation -- but the most intriguing reserve is rookie Michael Porter Jr. The team's first-round pick (14th overall) in 2018 sat out all of last season to recover from back surgery but came into this season fully healthy. He was used sporadically for the first 20 games, but Malone has started to give him regular playing time.

The hope is Porter will adjust to the NBA game as he sees more court time.

"The more he plays -- and I'm going to continue to play him -- and the more he gets those first- and second-quarter minutes where it's not just the end of the game ... the game is going to slow down for him," Malone said this week.

"When the game does slow down for him, I think he's got scary potential."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
N. Jokic
15 C
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
10.2 Reb. Per Game 10.2
44.7 Field Goal % 48.2
44.7 Three Point % 48.2
66.2 Free Throw % 78.1
away team logo
J. Randle PF 30
17.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 3.5 APG
home team logo
N. Jokic C 15
16.7 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 6.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Knicks 6-20 -----
home team logo Nuggets 16-8 -----
Pepsi Center Denver, Colorado
Pepsi Center Denver, Colorado
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 6-20 101.1 PPG 45.2 RPG 20.2 APG
home team logo Nuggets 16-8 106.3 PPG 45.9 RPG 26.3 APG
Key Players
J. Randle PF 17.3 PPG 8.7 RPG 3.5 APG 44.7 FG%
N. Jokic C 16.7 PPG 10.2 RPG 6.5 APG 48.2 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Knicks
Roster
M. Morris
J. Randle
R. Barrett
M. Robinson
K. Allen
B. Portis
E. Payton
A. Trier
K. Knox
D. Dotson
F. Ntilikina
D. Smith Jr.
T. Gibson
W. Ellington
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Morris 24 32.5 18.6 5.8 1.5 0.9 0.5 1.8 42.6 48.2 85.6 1.2 4.7
J. Randle 26 32.0 17.3 8.7 3.5 0.7 0.1 3.1 44.7 27.1 66.2 2.3 6.4
R. Barrett 25 32.2 14.0 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 2.3 38.8 30.1 54.6 1.1 4.3
M. Robinson 22 22.0 9.6 6.8 0.6 0.7 1.9 0.8 68.0 0.0 61.8 3.1 3.7
K. Allen 1 16.0 9.0 0.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
B. Portis 26 21.7 9.0 5.7 1.2 0.6 0.3 1.0 41.1 34.2 73.5 1.5 4.2
E. Payton 9 22.2 8.6 3.0 4.1 1.8 0.1 1.9 43.1 43.8 80.0 1.0 2.0
A. Trier 12 13.1 8.0 1.4 1.3 0.2 0.3 1.4 50.9 43.8 78.8 0.1 1.3
K. Knox 25 19.7 7.2 2.8 1.2 0.5 0.4 0.7 35.8 33.3 65.3 0.4 2.4
D. Dotson 22 16.0 6.2 1.8 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.5 41.1 32.0 71.4 0.2 1.6
F. Ntilikina 24 24.6 5.8 1.9 3.0 1.3 0.4 1.2 37.0 31.7 76.5 0.3 1.6
D. Smith Jr. 17 17.2 5.4 1.9 2.7 0.4 0.3 1.5 31.8 30.3 51.9 0.7 1.2
T. Gibson 24 16.5 4.8 4.5 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.7 50.0 20.0 60.0 1.8 2.7
W. Ellington 18 14.3 4.3 1.6 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.7 32.1 30.4 66.7 0.1 1.6
I. Brazdeikis 7 6.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.1 0.3 25.0 12.5 75.0 0.3 0.4
Total 26 241.0 101.1 45.2 20.2 7.73 4.73 14.3 42.2 34.8 67.6 12.1 33.1
Nuggets
Roster
J. Murray
N. Jokic
W. Barton
P. Millsap
G. Harris
J. Grant
M. Morris
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
M. Porter Jr.
J. Hernangomez
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Murray 24 31.5 17.0 4.3 4.6 1.4 0.3 2.2 43.2 33.1 88.1 0.7 3.6
N. Jokic 24 31.2 16.7 10.2 6.5 1.0 0.5 2.5 48.2 25.5 78.1 2.1 8.1
W. Barton 22 32.5 14.9 6.7 3.4 1.1 0.4 1.2 45.9 40.6 72.2 1.6 5.1
P. Millsap 23 25.3 12.6 5.8 1.2 0.9 0.8 1.3 47.6 45.5 87.8 2.0 3.9
G. Harris 24 32.3 10.9 2.9 2.1 1.1 0.3 1.0 41.6 36.3 79.4 0.5 2.4
J. Grant 24 22.8 9.8 3.5 1.0 0.5 0.6 0.8 45.5 38.6 59.6 0.5 3.0
M. Morris 24 18.1 7.3 1.7 3.4 0.5 0.3 0.8 43.9 39.4 75.8 0.2 1.5
M. Plumlee 24 16.5 6.4 5.6 2.3 0.7 0.8 1.6 56.8 0.0 52.9 1.8 3.8
M. Beasley 18 15.7 6.3 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.9 38.1 40.7 85.7 0.3 1.2
M. Porter Jr. 15 8.7 4.3 2.4 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.7 43.1 35.0 70.0 0.8 1.6
J. Hernangomez 16 13.9 4.2 2.5 0.7 0.1 0.2 0.6 38.1 30.8 53.8 0.6 1.9
T. Craig 17 14.0 3.2 2.4 0.9 0.3 0.7 0.3 38.2 24.0 54.5 0.7 1.7
J. Vanderbilt 3 3.0 0.0 0.7 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.7
Total 24 243.1 106.3 45.9 26.3 7.71 4.92 13.1 45.0 35.4 74.3 10.8 35.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores