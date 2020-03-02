PHI
LAL

Lakers start key stretch against battered 76ers

  • FLM
  • Mar 02, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night to begin a six-game run at Staples Center.

It's a stretch that will test the Lakers, who also will face the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, the Brooklyn Nets (March 10), the Houston Rockets (March 12) and the Denver Nuggets (March 15) at home. The Lakers will be the visiting team when they play the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The most recent time the Lakers and Sixers met was in Philadelphia on Jan. 25, when the 76ers won 108-91 as the Lakers' LeBron James scored 29 points to pass Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the NBA's career scoring list. The next morning, Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a horrific helicopter crash north of Los Angeles. James and the Lakers were returning from Philadelphia when they heard the tragic news.

The Lakers have endured on the court as humanly as possible, though. They entered Monday atop the Western Conference standings by 5 1/2 games over the Clippers and Nuggets and have won eight of their past nine games. Their latest triumph was 122-114 Sunday over the New Orleans Pelicans, a win that helped ease the sting of a 105-88 loss to the Memphis Grizzles one day earlier.

Against the Pelicans, James recorded his league-high-tying 13th triple-double -- Dallas' Luka Doncic also had 13 entering Monday -- with 34 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds to help the Lakers overcome the absence of Anthony Davis (sore right knee) and fan favorite Alex Caruso (sore right hamstring). Kyle Kuzma added 20 points for Los Angeles.

"Obviously, it was a spectacular performance by LeBron James tonight," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told the media after the game. "Man's triple-double. His shot-making was ridiculous, both in the post with turnaround jump shots, at the 3-point line, the big two-for-one to end the half from about 40 feet, which was huge. And then when they brought double teams, he's one of the best passers in the history of the league."

Despite a career-high 39 points by Shake Milton, the Sixers lost 136-130 to the Clippers on Sunday. Milton connected on 7 of 9 3-pointers and 14 of 20 shots from the floor. He also tied an NBA record with 13 consecutive 3-pointers during a three-game span.

"I'm just going out there and hooping," said Milton, according to the club's website.

Milton was forced into the starting lineup after a back injury sidelined All-Star point guard Ben Simmons on Feb. 22 in a loss to Milwaukee. Although Milton's performance was a surprise to many observers, it didn't catch his teammates off-guard.

"His effort was amazing out there," Philadelphia forward Tobias Harris, who scored 25 points against the Clippers, said on the team's website. "We all know he can play."

Alec Burks added 15 points for the Sixers, who dropped their eighth straight road contest. Al Horford finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out.

In addition to Simmons, the Sixers played again without All-Star center Joel Embiid (shoulder injury). They lost starting shooting guard Josh Richardson against the Clippers early in the second quarter due to a concussion. Neither will play against the Lakers.

Key Players
T. Harris
12 SF
L. James
23 SF
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
10.6 Ast. Per Game 10.6
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
47.5 Field Goal % 49.6
47.5 Three Point % 49.6
80.6 Free Throw % 69.3
away team logo
T. Harris SF 12
19.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.1 APG
home team logo
L. James SF 23
25.5 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 10.6 APG
1234T
away team logo 76ers 37-24 -----
home team logo Lakers 46-13 -----
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 37-24 109.1 PPG 45.5 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Lakers 46-13 114.5 PPG 46.1 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 19.2 PPG 6.7 RPG 3.1 APG 47.5 FG%
L. James SF 25.5 PPG 7.8 RPG 10.6 APG 49.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
T. Harris
B. Simmons
J. Richardson
A. Horford
A. Burks
F. Korkmaz
S. Milton
M. Scott
G. Robinson III
M. Thybulle
R. Neto
K. O'Quinn
N. Pelle
M. Shayok
Z. Smith
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 43 30.3 23.3 11.8 3.1 0.9 1.4 3.0 47.2 34.2 81.4 2.7 9.0
T. Harris 61 34.6 19.2 6.7 3.1 0.8 0.6 1.5 47.5 36.5 80.6 0.8 5.9
B. Simmons 54 35.8 16.7 7.8 8.2 2.1 0.6 3.6 58.5 33.3 62.7 2.0 5.8
J. Richardson 47 30.7 13.9 3.4 3.1 1.0 0.7 1.9 43.0 32.5 79.0 0.8 2.6
A. Horford 56 30.6 11.7 6.7 4.0 0.9 0.9 1.0 43.5 33.1 73.4 1.5 5.2
A. Burks 7 20.3 10.1 3.0 1.9 0.6 0.0 0.6 38.2 31.0 90.9 0.3 2.7
F. Korkmaz 60 21.8 9.8 2.3 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.8 43.3 39.3 72.3 0.3 2.0
S. Milton 28 17.8 8.8 2.2 2.0 0.4 0.2 1.1 49.7 46.6 80.0 0.3 1.9
M. Scott 59 17.0 5.5 3.3 0.6 0.3 0.1 0.4 40.1 34.9 88.9 0.8 2.5
G. Robinson III 8 15.3 5.3 2.0 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.4 47.6 0.0 100.0 1.0 1.0
M. Thybulle 53 19.6 4.7 1.5 1.2 1.4 0.8 0.8 40.4 36.1 61.5 0.5 0.9
R. Neto 46 11.2 3.9 1.1 1.5 0.5 0.1 0.8 43.0 36.9 81.8 0.2 0.8
K. O'Quinn 26 9.8 3.3 3.7 1.3 0.2 0.8 0.7 48.6 30.4 52.6 1.2 2.5
N. Pelle 18 9.6 2.3 3.3 0.4 0.1 1.4 0.7 54.5 0.0 50.0 0.8 2.4
M. Shayok 2 5.0 1.5 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 20.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 1.5
Z. Smith 7 4.6 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.4 0.0 0.3 27.3 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.3
Total 61 241.2 109.1 45.5 25.9 8.25 5.57 13.5 46.4 35.7 74.8 10.2 35.3
Lakers
Roster
A. Davis
L. James
K. Kuzma
K. Caldwell-Pope
D. Green
A. Bradley
D. Howard
R. Rondo
J. McGee
M. Morris
A. Caruso
Q. Cook
J. Dudley
T. Horton-Tucker
K. Antetokounmpo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 51 34.3 26.4 9.4 3.3 1.5 2.5 2.5 50.9 32.4 84.2 2.3 7.2
L. James 56 34.9 25.5 7.8 10.6 1.2 0.5 4.0 49.6 35.0 69.3 1.0 6.8
K. Kuzma 50 24.8 12.7 4.3 1.3 0.4 0.4 1.6 43.5 31.1 72.1 0.9 3.4
K. Caldwell-Pope 59 25.6 9.7 2.1 1.7 0.9 0.2 0.9 46.8 39.6 78.5 0.6 1.5
D. Green 57 24.9 8.5 3.4 1.4 1.2 0.5 0.9 42.3 38.0 72.7 0.7 2.7
A. Bradley 45 23.5 8.4 2.3 1.2 0.8 0.1 0.9 44.9 36.6 81.8 0.4 1.9
D. Howard 59 19.7 7.7 7.7 0.7 0.4 1.3 1.2 73.3 60.0 48.6 2.6 5.0
R. Rondo 44 20.8 7.3 3.1 5.1 0.9 0.1 1.9 42.6 33.3 66.7 0.5 2.6
J. McGee 57 16.8 6.9 5.8 0.6 0.5 1.5 0.8 64.8 50.0 65.2 1.8 4.0
M. Morris 2 17.0 6.0 2.5 0.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 50.0 50.0 100.0 1.5 1.0
A. Caruso 55 18.1 5.5 1.9 1.8 1.1 0.3 0.8 42.4 35.0 77.0 0.2 1.7
Q. Cook 37 11.0 4.9 1.1 1.1 0.3 0.0 0.7 43.9 37.9 66.7 0.2 0.9
J. Dudley 39 7.9 1.5 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.1 40.0 47.1 100.0 0.1 0.9
T. Horton-Tucker 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Antetokounmpo 3 1.7 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 59 240.8 114.5 46.1 26.1 8.58 6.92 14.6 48.6 35.8 72.5 10.7 35.4
