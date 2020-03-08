DET
NY

Knicks host Pistons, hoping for wins, not drama

  • FLM
  • Mar 08, 2020

Leon Rose's first week as the president of the New York Knicks featured the best win of the season, which was all but overshadowed by a controversy involving superfan Spike Lee, and then two losses where chants of "Sell the Team" were drowned out by loud music in the final minutes on at least one occasion.

The Knicks hope the second week of Rose's tenure is less eventful, and it starts Sunday night when they host the Detroit Pistons.

On Feb. 4, two days before the trade deadline, the Knicks fired Steve Mills, who was unable to land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or any big name in free agency.

Mills had put then-coach David Fizdale on notice 10 games into the season after a blowout loss to Cleveland on Nov. 10, and then fired him on Dec. 6, one day after a 37-point home loss to Denver.

Rose quickly became a favorite to become the New York's president, and he officially took over on Monday. The former agent at Creative Artists Agency watched from his seat at center court as the Knicks pulled out a two-point win over the Houston Rockets, only to occur on the same night Lee was told by security to not use the employee entrance.

A day after Lee said he was not attending any home games the rest of the season, the Knicks lost by eight to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

They followed that up Friday with a 23-point loss to Oklahoma City, when they were 4 of 24 from 3-point range and allowed at least 120 points for the 24th time this season. They also lost by 20-plus points for the 15th time, and loud music drowned out derisive chants at owner Jim Dolan, who watched the game from his baseline seat near New York's bench.

"I don't think we took away much," New York interim coach Mike Miller said. "I think they got everything. From the way I saw it during the game, the first 10 minutes of the first quarter, I thought we were pretty solid and pretty locked in. From that point on, we had a lot of slippage."

When New York won four straight games in February, the finale was a 95-92 victory in Detroit. That loss for the Pistons is part of a stretch of 10 losses in 11 games. The team Andre Drummond the day after losing to New York.

Seven of those 10 defeats have come by single digits, and on Saturday, the Pistons trailed by 22 before rallying, but ultimately losing 111-105 to the Utah Jazz because of a 5 1/2-minute span without a basket in the fourth quarter.

"We weren't aggressive enough in the first quarter, so maybe we will start trapping in the first part of the game or whatever it takes to get us going," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said after his team fell behind by 11 after the first quarter Saturday.

Christian Wood scored a career-high 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as he continues to capitalize on increased minutes in Detroit's starting frontcourt. He is averaging 23.1 points in seven games since the All-Star break while playing about 33 minutes per game. That compares with averaging 11.2 in his first 53 games when he played 19.1 minutes.

Detroit is 8-1 in the past nine meetings with New York.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. McRae
SG
J. Randle
30 PF
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
19.3 Pts. Per Game 19.3
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
9.7 Reb. Per Game 9.7
42.0 Field Goal % 45.7
42.0 Three Point % 45.7
76.8 Free Throw % 72.4
away team logo
J. McRae SG
15.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 3.0 APG
home team logo
J. Randle PF 30
19.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 20-44 -----
home team logo Knicks 19-44 -----
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Madison Square Garden New York, New York
Team Stats
away team logo Pistons 20-44 107.6 PPG 42 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo Knicks 19-44 105.3 PPG 46.6 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
J. McRae SG 15.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.0 APG 45.5 FG%
J. Randle PF 19.3 PPG 9.7 RPG 3.1 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
D. Rose
L. Kennard
B. Griffin
J. McRae
C. Wood
B. Knight
L. Galloway
S. Mykhailiuk
T. Snell
J. Henson
T. Maker
J. Bone
K. Thomas
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Rose 50 26.0 18.1 2.4 5.6 0.8 0.3 2.5 49.0 30.6 87.1 0.5 1.9
L. Kennard 28 32.9 15.8 3.5 4.1 0.4 0.2 1.5 44.2 39.9 89.3 0.3 3.2
B. Griffin 18 28.4 15.5 4.7 3.3 0.4 0.4 2.2 35.2 24.3 77.6 0.9 3.7
J. McRae 1 26.0 15.0 2.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 45.5 50.0 60.0 0.0 2.0
C. Wood 60 20.9 12.6 6.3 0.9 0.5 0.9 1.3 55.8 37.6 75.0 1.7 4.6
B. Knight 7 22.7 12.1 1.7 4.1 0.7 0.0 2.6 41.5 41.5 75.0 0.0 1.7
L. Galloway 64 25.8 10.2 2.3 1.5 0.7 0.2 0.6 43.5 40.1 85.7 0.5 1.8
S. Mykhailiuk 54 22.5 8.9 1.8 1.8 0.7 0.1 1.1 41.3 40.7 81.0 0.3 1.5
T. Snell 57 27.8 8.1 1.8 2.1 0.5 0.3 0.5 45.1 41.1 100.0 0.1 1.7
J. Henson 9 17.9 7.1 4.9 1.0 0.9 1.1 1.2 67.4 33.3 45.5 1.6 3.3
T. Maker 58 12.6 4.6 2.8 0.7 0.4 0.6 0.8 48.6 33.3 67.0 0.9 1.9
J. Bone 10 5.3 1.2 0.4 0.8 0.1 0.0 0.2 25.0 20.0 0.0 0.0 0.4
K. Thomas 6 5.7 1.2 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 25.0 28.6 50.0 0.0 0.0
Total 64 242.0 107.6 42 24.1 7.38 4.59 14.7 46.0 36.9 74.5 9.9 32.1
Knicks
Roster
J. Randle
R. Barrett
B. Portis
E. Payton
M. Robinson
R. Bullock
M. Harkless
D. Dotson
K. Knox
A. Trier
T. Gibson
F. Ntilikina
D. Smith Jr.
W. Ellington
K. Allen
I. Brazdeikis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Randle 61 32.5 19.3 9.7 3.1 0.8 0.3 3.0 45.7 26.8 72.4 2.4 7.3
R. Barrett 53 30.4 14.1 5.0 2.6 0.9 0.3 2.2 40.0 32.2 60.8 0.9 4.1
B. Portis 63 21.1 10.1 5.2 1.4 0.5 0.3 1.1 44.9 35.9 76.7 1.3 3.9
E. Payton 42 27.7 10.0 4.8 7.2 1.5 0.4 2.1 43.6 20.6 57.3 1.2 3.6
M. Robinson 58 23.0 9.5 7.0 0.6 0.9 2.0 0.6 73.4 0.0 56.3 3.0 4.0
R. Bullock 27 23.9 8.3 2.4 1.4 0.9 0.1 0.6 39.4 33.0 84.2 0.5 1.9
M. Harkless 9 24.1 6.8 3.6 1.4 0.9 0.3 0.7 44.9 35.0 58.8 0.7 2.9
D. Dotson 48 17.4 6.7 1.9 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.4 41.4 36.2 66.7 0.2 1.7
K. Knox 62 18.1 6.5 2.9 1.0 0.3 0.4 0.7 35.7 31.6 64.9 0.4 2.4
A. Trier 24 12.1 6.5 1.2 1.2 0.1 0.2 0.9 48.1 35.8 79.1 0.3 1.0
T. Gibson 59 16.5 6.1 4.4 0.9 0.4 0.4 0.8 57.7 25.0 72.2 1.8 2.5
F. Ntilikina 54 20.7 6.0 2.1 2.9 0.9 0.3 1.3 39.4 31.0 87.2 0.4 1.7
D. Smith Jr. 34 15.8 5.5 2.3 2.9 0.8 0.2 1.7 34.1 29.6 50.9 0.6 1.7
W. Ellington 33 15.5 5.2 1.6 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.5 35.8 35.7 84.6 0.1 1.5
K. Allen 10 11.7 5.0 0.9 2.1 0.5 0.2 0.8 43.2 31.3 63.6 0.2 0.7
I. Brazdeikis 9 5.9 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.2 27.3 11.1 80.0 0.2 0.3
Total 63 241.6 105.3 46.6 21.9 7.46 4.70 13.9 44.5 33.6 69.2 12.2 34.4
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores