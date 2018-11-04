LAL
James scores 28 points, Lakers defeat Blazers 114-110

  • Nov 04, 2018

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) It took LeBron James to help the Los Angeles Lakers snap a lengthy losing streak against Portland.

James had 28 points and seven assists and the Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers 114-110 Saturday night.

The Lakers snapped the franchise's 16-game losing streak against the Blazers. In addition to the streak, Saturday was the Lakers' first road win this season against a team with a winning record.

''Great to snap that,'' James said of the Lakers' streak of futility against Portland. ''They're a very good team, obviously. To beat Portland, you can't just come in and win without playing really hard and really well.''

Rajon Rondo gave the Lakers a huge lift off the bench, finishing with 17 points and 10 assists in 25 minutes.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each scored 30 points for Portland.

The Lakers used a 16-0 run in the third quarter to take a 17-point lead. Josh Hart hit a 3-pointer with 9:44 left that gave the Lakers their biggest lead at 95-75, forcing a Portland timeout.

And the timeout might have been just what Portland needed to get back into the game.

The Blazers went on a 22-8 run, cutting the Lakers' lead to six points with 3:34 left after a layup by Jusuf Nurkic.

Sloppy play once again came back to hurt the Lakers in the fourth quarter, but the Blazers couldn't get much closer as James and JaVale McGee made crucial baskets in the final two minutes.

''LeBron closed them out over the final three minutes,'' Lakers head coach Luke Walton said of James.

McGee, who James said is a candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, also had six blocks to add to his league-leading total.

''He's doing a little bit of everything,'' James said of McGee. ''He's leading the league in blocks. And tonight he saved us and covered our defensive mistakes with blocks at the rim.''

Portland shot a 6 for 35 (17 percent) from beyond the arc and shot just 42 percent from the field overall.

''Our defense won us the game tonight,'' Walton said. ''They missed some 3s, but we were contesting, chasing over the top and defending.''

The Lakers had seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and finished with 20 overall, but they survived their mistakes.

The Lakers sped to a good start, but the Blazers quickly regained control. Turnovers and second chances fueled a 17-2 run by Portland in the first quarter.

The Lakers bench helped get Los Angeles back into the game in the first half and outscored the Blazers subs 51-26.

''Our second unit was outstanding tonight,'' Walton said. ''Rondo led it and then the lift that (Ivica) Zubac gave us off the bench was incredible.''

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Blazers head coach Terry Stotts says it's hard to get a handle for where his team really is on the defensive end due to the league's uptick in pace and scoring so far this season.

''It's hard to get a handle around the league where defense is,'' Stotts said. ''The numbers say we're 11th but it doesn't feel like it, but we are. I think this season has to settle in to see where we are with it. Unless you hold a team to 80 or 90 you'll always find things you have to get better at.''

Lakers: Phoenix Suns center Tyson Chandler will join the Lakers once he clears waivers after agreeing to a contract buyout. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the buyout plan to The Associated Press on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Suns had not yet revealed it publicly.

While Lakers head coach Luke Walton dodged direct questions about the move, Stotts likes what Chandler brings to the table for the Lakers. Stotts coached Chandler in Dallas in 2011.

''I like Tyson Chandler,'' Stotts said. ''Great teammate, obviously that was a few years ago but he impacts the game at the defensive end. He's a great locker room guy, great teammate. He's all about winning. So, any team that has Tyson is going to be better for it.''

UP NEXT

Lakers: Home against Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Trail Blazers: Home against Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
D. Lillard
0 PG
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
29.1 Pts. Per Game 29.1
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
50.3 Field Goal % 48.8
50.0 Three Point % 48.1
79.2 Free Throw % 94.7
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:02
+ 1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 0:02
  Personal foul on Brandon Ingram 0:02
  Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:02
  Nik Stauskas missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:07
+ 1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
+ 1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Meyers Leonard 0:09
+ 2 Meyers Leonard made dunk, assist by CJ McCollum 0:10
+ 1 Josh Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:18
  Team rebound 0:18
Team Stats
Points 114 110
Field Goals 45-86 (52.3%) 44-104 (42.3%)
3-Pointers 8-21 (38.1%) 6-35 (17.1%)
Free Throws 16-25 (64.0%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 60 56
Offensive 9 16
Defensive 41 34
Team 10 6
Assists 20 20
Steals 9 10
Blocks 11 5
Turnovers 20 14
Fouls 22 21
Technicals 2 1
L. James SF 23
28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
D. Lillard PG 0
30 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 4-5 28283226114
home team logo Trail Blazers 6-3 29281637110
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
away team logo Lakers 4-5 120.2 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.7 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 6-3 117.9 PPG 50.3 RPG 20.8 APG
L. James SF 27.8 PPG 8.2 RPG 7.9 APG 50.3 FG%
D. Lillard PG 29.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 5.8 APG 48.8 FG%
L. James SF 28 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
D. Lillard PG 30 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
52.3 FG% 42.3
38.1 3PT FG% 17.1
64.0 FT% 72.7
Lakers
Starters
L. James
J. McGee
K. Kuzma
B. Ingram
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 31 28 5 7 0 2 3 1 9/20 1/5 9/11 0 5 46 -22
J. McGee 27 12 9 1 1 6 2 3 6/8 0/0 0/2 3 6 28 -7
K. Kuzma 28 12 6 0 0 1 1 3 5/10 1/3 1/3 0 6 18 -15
B. Ingram 33 8 6 0 1 0 3 2 3/10 0/0 2/4 0 6 12 -13
L. Ball 18 3 3 3 0 0 2 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 2 10 -16
Bench
R. Rondo
J. Hart
I. Zubac
L. Stephenson
K. Caldwell-Pope
M. Beasley
J. Williams
S. Mykhailiuk
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Rondo 25 17 10 6 3 0 4 5 8/10 1/1 0/0 1 9 38 +28
J. Hart 25 11 0 1 1 2 0 2 3/3 2/2 3/4 0 0 16 +17
I. Zubac 19 9 8 0 1 0 2 3 4/5 0/0 1/1 4 4 16 +15
L. Stephenson 15 7 2 2 0 0 2 2 3/10 1/5 0/0 0 2 11 +15
K. Caldwell-Pope 15 7 1 0 2 0 1 0 3/4 1/1 0/0 0 1 9 +18
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mykhailiuk - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 114 50 20 9 11 20 22 45/86 8/21 16/25 9 41 204 +20
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
J. Layman
A. Aminu
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 35 30 4 4 3 0 0 1 10/23 2/9 8/8 1 3 45 +16
C. McCollum 35 30 5 4 0 0 3 3 13/24 2/8 2/2 2 3 40 +16
J. Nurkic 30 14 13 2 1 2 2 4 5/13 0/2 4/6 6 7 32 +12
J. Layman 18 6 7 0 2 0 0 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 4 15 -11
A. Aminu 32 4 13 2 2 2 0 4 2/8 0/2 0/0 3 10 25 +16
Bench
E. Turner
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
M. Leonard
S. Curry
C. Swanigan
M. Harkless
W. Baldwin IV
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Turner 23 11 3 3 0 0 3 2 4/7 1/2 2/4 0 3 17 -9
Z. Collins 17 10 1 1 0 1 2 2 5/10 0/3 0/2 0 1 12 -21
N. Stauskas 15 3 0 4 0 0 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 0 10 -23
M. Leonard 3 2 1 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 0
S. Curry 21 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 0/5 0/4 0/0 0 2 4 -4
C. Swanigan 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 -12
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Simons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 110 50 20 10 5 14 21 44/104 6/35 16/22 16 34 201 -20
NBA Scores