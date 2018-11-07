DAL
Mitchell returns, Jazz end skid with win vs Mavs 117-102

  • Nov 07, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his return from an ankle injury and the Utah Jazz beat the Dallas Mavericks 117-102 on Wednesday night to end a four-game skid.

Mitchell also had seven assists and five rebounds, and Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Alec Burks added 18 points off the bench.

Utah earned its first home win of the season after opening with four straight home losses for the first time since 1974-75.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 24 points. Harrison Barnes added 14 points, and DeAndre Jordan chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Dallas lost for the seventh time in eight games. The Mavericks committed 25 turnovers leading to 31 points.

Everything the Jazz need to be successful fell into place in the first half. Utah played tenacious defense, had strong ball movement and utilized smart shot selection. The end result is the Jazz pulled away from the Mavericks in quick and easy fashion.

Utah seized control in the first quarter. The Jazz scored baskets on four straight possessions - starting with a dunk from Derrick Favors and ending in a 3-point play from Gobert - to take an 18-8 lead.

Dallas closed within five points, making it 21-16 after J.J. Barea hit a pair of free throws. That's as close as the Mavericks would get. Utah strung together a 24-5 run over a seven-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarter.

Mitchell rotated in with the second unit at the end of the first quarter and helped fuel much of the run. He assisted on three baskets in that stretch and scored another. Back-to-back baskets from Gobert and Burks punctuated the run and gave Utah a 45-21 lead with 7:18 left in the first half.

Jalen Brunson made three straight baskets in the fourth to help Dallas shave Utah's lead to 101-92. The Jazz ended the rally behind back-to-back baskets from Mitchell and Favors that made it 114-98 with 1:40 left.

TIP INS

Mavericks: Jordan collected at least 10 rebounds for a franchise record 11th straight game. ... Dallas outscored Utah 18-6 in second chance points. ... The Mavericks shot 36 of 40 from the free-throw line. Doncic and Brunson each went 7 of 7 on free throws. Jordan was 7 of 8.

Jazz: Ricky Rubio had nine assists in the first half - three more than Dallas totaled as a team before halftime. Rubio finished with 12 assists. ... The Jazz committed a single turnover in the first quarter while forcing seven. They outscored the Mavericks 13-0 in points off turnovers during the quarter. ... Utah outscored Dallas 48-30 in the paint.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host the Thunder on Saturday.

Jazz: Host the Celtics on Friday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
R. Gobert
27 C
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
1.2 Ast. Per Game 1.2
13.4 Reb. Per Game 13.4
47.9 Field Goal % 71.9
48.4 Three Point % 71.3
76.1 Free Throw % 58.3
  Defensive rebound by Luka Doncic 0:16
  Ricky Rubio missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
+ 2 Wesley Matthews made jump shot 0:39
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 0:46
  Joe Ingles missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:48
  Bad pass turnover on Dennis Smith Jr., stolen by Derrick Favors 1:03
+ 3 Ricky Rubio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joe Ingles 1:15
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 1:18
  Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Joe Ingles 1:18
  Ricky Rubio missed finger-roll layup 1:21
+ 1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:36
Team Stats
Points 102 117
Field Goals 29-73 (39.7%) 43-89 (48.3%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 13-37 (35.1%)
Free Throws 36-40 (90.0%) 18-26 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 56 46
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 37 27
Team 7 11
Assists 14 31
Steals 3 12
Blocks 4 10
Turnovers 24 11
Fouls 27 33
Technicals 3 3
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
24 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
23 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 3-8 18273819102
home team logo Jazz 5-6 30383118117
O/U 213.5, UTA -9.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
O/U 213.5, UTA -9.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 3-8 111.6 PPG 43.8 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Jazz 5-6 109.9 PPG 43.2 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 19.8 PPG 6.5 RPG 4.4 APG 47.7 FG%
D. Mitchell SG 22.4 PPG 2.8 RPG 4.1 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 24 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
D. Mitchell SG 23 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
39.7 FG% 48.3
33.3 3PT FG% 35.1
90.0 FT% 69.2
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
H. Barnes
W. Matthews
D. Jordan
D. Smith Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 35 24 6 2 0 0 5 3 7/14 3/4 7/7 1 5 29 -16
H. Barnes 35 14 5 0 0 0 5 2 4/13 2/5 4/4 1 4 14 -16
W. Matthews 33 13 6 4 1 0 0 2 4/10 0/3 5/6 1 5 28 -22
D. Jordan 31 11 12 3 1 2 4 5 2/5 0/0 7/8 1 11 28 -15
D. Smith Jr. 24 10 4 1 0 0 4 4 3/6 2/2 2/3 2 2 12 -17
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
D. Favors
R. Rubio
J. Ingles
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Mitchell 32 23 5 7 2 0 1 2 9/17 3/8 2/2 1 4 43 +9
R. Gobert 31 17 10 2 1 4 0 6 7/9 0/0 3/7 2 8 36 +10
D. Favors 24 13 6 0 2 3 1 2 5/9 1/1 2/4 4 2 23 +10
R. Rubio 36 10 5 12 3 0 3 5 3/13 1/5 3/4 0 5 39 +5
J. Ingles 35 6 2 6 3 0 3 1 2/9 2/8 0/0 0 2 20 +9
