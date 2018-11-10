BOS
Joe Ingles scores 27 points, Jazz outlast Celtics 123-115

  • Nov 10, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Joe Ingles matched his career high with 27 points and added a season-high seven assists to help the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 123-115 on Friday night in Gordon Hayward's return to Utah.

Hayward had 13 points and seven assists in his first game back in Utah since leaving the Jazz in free agency after the 2016-17 season. He broke his left ankle last season in the opener.

Donovan Mitchell added 21 points for Utah, Jae Crowder had 20, and Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz won their second straight home game and second straight overall.

Terry Rozier scored 22 points and Jayson Tatum added 21 for the Celtics.

Boston lost for the third time in four games.

The Jazz started to pull away when they scored 3-pointers on each of their final four possessions of the second quarter to take a 58-51 halftime lead. Ingles accounted for the first three long-distance baskets - highlighting a 20-point first half for him.

Utah opened the third quarter on a 17-6 run. Mitchell ignited the run by draining three free throws and driving for a layup on back-to-back possessions. Derrick Favors kept it going with back-to-back baskets that gave the Jazz a double digit lead and finished the run off with a pair of free throws that put Utah ahead 75-57 just four minutes into the quarter.

The Jazz eventually built their lead to 20 points, going up 83-63 on a layup from Crowder, before Boston rallied in the fourth quarter.

The Celtics scored on four straight possessions - culminating in Tatum's layup - to ignite a 15-4 run. Rozier buried a 3-pointer to cap off the run and cut Utah's lead to 100-96.

Boston got within four points four more times, the final time on a 3-pointer from Marcus Smart that made it 111-107. But Gobert made a layup to push the lead to six and Tatum missed a pair of layups that could have trimmed the deficit again.

Crowder sealed it on a corner three that gave Utah a 117-109 lead with 47.7 seconds left.

TIP INS

Celtics: Smart set season high with 10 assists. He finished one assist shy of matching his career high. ... Boston scored 28 points off 17 Utah turnovers. The Celtics gave up a season-high 35 points to the Jazz in the third quarter.

Jazz: Ingles made five 3-pointers, moving him ahead of Deron Williams (511) on Utah's 3-pointers list. He has made 512 3-pointers with the Jazz. Utah finished with 45-28 advantage on rebounds against Boston. The Jazz finished with 50 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Portland on Sunday.

Jazz: At Memphis on Monday

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Points 115 123
Field Goals 39-88 (44.3%) 43-77 (55.8%)
3-Pointers 17-43 (39.5%) 13-34 (38.2%)
Free Throws 20-22 (90.9%) 24-30 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 56
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 23 37
Team 7 11
Assists 31 29
Steals 11 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 8 16
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 1 1
M. Smart PG 36
13 PTS, 3 REB, 10 AST
J. Ingles SF 2
27 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 7-5 25262935115
home team logo Jazz 6-6 27313530123
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
away team logo Celtics 7-5 105.3 PPG 48.2 RPG 23.4 APG
home team logo Jazz 6-6 110.5 PPG 42.5 RPG 24.5 APG
T. Rozier PG 7.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 2.0 APG 35.7 FG%
J. Ingles SF 12.6 PPG 4.3 RPG 4.2 APG 41.3 FG%
T. Rozier PG 22 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
J. Ingles SF 27 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
44.3 FG% 55.8
39.5 3PT FG% 38.2
90.9 FT% 80.0
Celtics
Starters
T. Rozier
J. Tatum
A. Horford
G. Hayward
J. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Rozier 36 22 6 3 0 0 0 1 7/13 5/8 3/3 1 5 34 -18
J. Tatum 36 21 3 4 5 0 1 4 7/14 2/4 5/6 1 2 36 0
A. Horford 28 13 4 3 1 2 2 2 6/10 1/3 0/0 0 4 24 -11
G. Hayward 25 13 1 7 1 0 1 3 3/9 1/5 6/6 0 1 28 -8
J. Brown 29 9 4 1 0 1 0 4 4/17 1/7 0/0 1 3 16 -17
Bench
M. Morris
M. Smart
A. Baynes
S. Ojeleye
G. Yabusele
B. Wanamaker
K. Irving
J. Bird
P. Dozier
R. Williams
D. Theis
W. Lemon Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Morris 27 16 5 2 2 0 2 1 5/11 2/4 4/4 0 5 25 +9
M. Smart 33 13 3 10 2 0 1 2 4/9 4/9 1/2 1 2 37 +10
A. Baynes 14 5 2 1 0 0 1 1 2/3 0/1 1/1 1 1 8 +3
S. Ojeleye 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -6
G. Yabusele 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bird - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Theis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lemon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 115 28 31 11 3 8 20 39/88 17/43 20/22 5 23 211 -40
Jazz
Starters
J. Ingles
D. Mitchell
R. Rubio
R. Gobert
D. Favors
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Ingles 35 27 5 7 1 1 1 3 10/14 5/9 2/2 0 5 47 +23
D. Mitchell 33 21 2 5 2 0 5 1 5/14 1/6 10/13 0 2 30 -2
R. Rubio 37 17 6 7 0 0 4 4 7/13 1/5 2/2 1 5 33 +22
R. Gobert 36 17 15 2 0 2 0 3 6/8 0/0 5/5 2 13 38 +26
D. Favors 21 14 6 1 0 0 0 3 5/5 1/1 3/5 4 2 22 -4
Bench
J. Crowder
A. Burks
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
D. Exum
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
R. Neto
G. Allen
T. Bradley
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crowder 30 20 6 4 1 1 1 3 8/15 4/9 0/0 0 6 35 -1
A. Burks 21 5 0 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/3 2/3 0 0 6 0
R. O'Neale 14 2 4 0 0 0 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 4 -17
G. Niang 8 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -3
D. Exum 2 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 2 -4
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Udoh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cavanaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 123 45 29 4 4 16 21 43/77 13/34 24/30 8 37 218 +40
NBA Scores