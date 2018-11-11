LAL
James scores 25 as Lakers top Kings 101-86

  • Nov 11, 2018

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) LeBron James scored 25 points and recently signed Tyson Chandler had 12 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Sacramento Kings 101-86 Saturday night.

The Lakers, who began the season with three straight losses, moved to .500 (6-6) for the first time this season by holding the Kings, who entered the game averaging 118 points per contest, to their lowest scoring total of the season.

It was only the second time Sacramento has been held below 100 points this season, and it marked the first time Los Angeles had held an opponent below 100.

James hit three 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. He only had two assists, though he often fed teammates for open shots that missed - including Lonzo Ball, who was 2 for 10 from the field.

Chandler, playing in his second game with the Lakers, logged 23 minutes and scored three points. Los Angeles has won four of its last five.

De'Aaron Fox had 17 of his 21 points in the first half to lead the Kings, who shot 35 percent from the field and went 6-for-25 on 3-pointers.

The Lakers were ahead by six points at the half and held a 76-65 lead entering the fourth quarter. They built that lead to 20 points at 88-68 before the Kings responded with a 10-0 run, but Sacramento got no closer.

TIP-INS

Lakers: The previous low by a Lakers opponent this season was 110 points. ... Ball missed all six of his 3-point attempts, most of them wide open. ... There were plenty of Los Angeles fans in the stands, and several ''Let's Go Lakers'' chants in the fourth quarter.

Kings: Sacramento's 44 points in the first half matched a season low. ... The Kings had scored 100 or more points in each of their seven previous contests. ... Sacramento is now 2-1 in the second game of back-to-back contests this season.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Return home to host Atlanta on Sunday.

Kings: Conclude a four-game home stand on Monday by hosting San Antonio, which has won 14 straight against Sacramento.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. James
23 SF
D. Fox
5 PG
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
50.4 Field Goal % 49.4
50.0 Three Point % 49.7
76.2 Free Throw % 68.7
+ 2 Harry Giles made hook shot 0:18
  Offensive rebound by Harry Giles 0:19
  Justin Jackson missed driving layup 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Troy Williams 0:34
  Svi Mykhailiuk missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
  Svi Mykhailiuk missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Personal foul on Justin Jackson 0:36
+ 1 Frank Mason III made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:44
+ 1 Frank Mason III made 1st of 2 free throws 0:44
  Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk 0:44
  Defensive rebound by Harry Giles 0:48
Team Stats
Points 101 86
Field Goals 41-99 (41.4%) 32-92 (34.8%)
3-Pointers 12-38 (31.6%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 7-17 (41.2%) 16-20 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 72 60
Offensive 17 13
Defensive 42 37
Team 13 10
Assists 23 11
Steals 11 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 14 19
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 2 0
L. James SF 23
25 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
D. Fox PG 5
21 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 6-6 26242625101
home team logo Kings 7-6 2024212186
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
away team logo Lakers 6-6 117.0 PPG 45.8 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Kings 7-6 115.3 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.4 APG
L. James SF 26.4 PPG 7.8 RPG 7.3 APG 50.4 FG%
D. Fox PG 18.7 PPG 4.5 RPG 7.1 APG 49.4 FG%
L. James SF 25 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
D. Fox PG 21 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
41.4 FG% 34.8
31.6 3PT FG% 24.0
41.2 FT% 80.0
Lakers
Starters
L. James
B. Ingram
K. Kuzma
J. McGee
L. Ball
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. James 31 25 7 2 1 0 3 2 10/18 3/6 2/3 1 6 34 +2
B. Ingram 30 12 8 2 0 0 0 4 5/17 0/2 2/2 2 6 24 +2
K. Kuzma 31 11 3 3 2 0 1 1 5/13 1/5 0/0 1 2 21 0
J. McGee 22 10 8 0 1 2 2 0 5/6 0/0 0/0 3 5 19 +9
L. Ball 19 4 3 4 1 0 0 2 2/10 0/6 0/0 1 2 16 -2
Bench
K. Caldwell-Pope
J. Hart
L. Stephenson
R. Rondo
T. Chandler
S. Mykhailiuk
I. Zubac
M. Beasley
J. Williams
M. Wagner
A. Caruso
I. Bonga
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Caldwell-Pope 17 11 2 1 0 0 0 1 4/10 2/7 1/2 0 2 15 +14
J. Hart 17 11 5 2 2 0 0 2 4/9 3/7 0/0 1 4 22 +16
L. Stephenson 13 8 5 2 1 0 2 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 0 5 16 +12
R. Rondo 28 6 4 7 2 0 2 1 2/9 1/3 1/4 2 2 24 +17
T. Chandler 23 3 12 0 1 1 4 4 1/2 0/0 1/4 5 7 13 +7
S. Mykhailiuk 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0 0 -1
I. Zubac 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 1 2 -1
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Bonga - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 233 101 59 23 11 3 14 20 41/99 12/38 7/17 17 42 206 +75
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
B. Hield
I. Shumpert
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Fox 38 21 7 2 2 1 4 1 8/17 3/6 2/2 0 7 31 -13
W. Cauley-Stein 25 12 12 0 1 1 4 5 6/14 0/0 0/0 4 8 22 -7
B. Hield 25 12 4 2 0 0 2 2 3/17 1/6 5/5 2 2 18 -8
I. Shumpert 26 7 2 1 2 0 0 3 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 2 13 -10
N. Bjelica 26 2 7 2 1 0 2 3 1/6 0/1 0/0 3 4 12 -6
Bench
M. Bagley III
F. Mason III
B. Bogdanovic
J. Jackson
T. Williams
H. Giles
K. Koufos
B. McLemore
S. Labissiere
Y. Ferrell
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bagley III 21 13 3 0 0 2 3 0 5/12 0/0 3/6 2 1 15 -9
F. Mason III 16 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 0 7 -3
B. Bogdanovic 20 6 4 2 1 0 0 0 1/6 0/3 4/5 0 4 15 -3
J. Jackson 15 3 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 1 4 +1
T. Williams 8 2 1 0 0 0 2 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1 1 -8
H. Giles 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 4 -1
K. Koufos 12 0 7 1 0 1 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 9 -8
B. McLemore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 86 50 11 7 5 19 20 32/92 6/25 16/20 13 37 151 -75
NBA Scores