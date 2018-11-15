DALLAS (AP) Dallas and Utah made history. The Jazz weren't pleased with their share.

Harrison Barnes scored 19 points in 26 minutes and the Mavericks handed the Jazz their worst loss since moving to Utah, 118-68 on Wednesday night.

While in New Orleans, the Jazz lost to Milwaukee by 56, 158-102 on March 14, 1979.

''There was a point where we stopped competing,'' Utah coach Quin Snyder said. ''We all have to own that and obviously the scoreboard reflected that.

Dallas set a franchise mark for the fewest points allowed in a half at 22, giving up 13 in the third quarter and nine in the fourth. The previous record was 23 against Sacramento on Jan. 14, 2012. The 50-point margin of victory was the second-highest in team history behind a 53-point win over Philadelphia.

Utah was a point off its lowest-scoring half, set against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, 2000.

The Mavericks shot 58 percent, making 43 percent of their 3-point shots.

''It was great, and I will just say that I can't remember a better defensive performance by a Mavericks team in 11 years,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. ''I am just really impressed with the way the guys brought it against a ridiculously difficult team to play.''

The 50-point margin of victory for Dallas tied for the second-highest in team history behind a 53-point win over Philadelphia Nov. 13, 2014.

Barnes was 6 for 11 from the field, 3 for 5 on 3-pointers and 4 for 4 on free throws.

''I just feel good in general,'' Barnes said. ''I'm starting to find my rhythm.''

He seemed more impressed with Dallas' season-best third straight win than the margin of victory.

''We haven't too many victories here in Dallas,'' Barnes said.

J.J. Barea added 14 points, Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell had 13 each and Dorian Finney-Smith finished with 11. The Mavericks' backups accounted for 66 points, only two fewer than the Utah team.

Ricky Rubio led Utah with 11 points, Rudy Gobert had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Donovan Mitchell also scored 10 points.

I think it's just that they outplayed us in every lineup,'' Gobert said. ''Every guy that was on the court got outplayed.''

Tempers flared at times. Utah's Derrick Favors was charged with a Flagrant 1 foul, and three Mavericks receiving technical fouls.

Dallas extended its winning streak to a season-best three games. The Jazz had won three in a row and won the first two games between the teams this season.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Their 13 points in the third quarter were a short-lived season low, not even reaching the 15 they scored in the fourth quarter at Denver on Nov. 3. ... Utah has played Dallas three times in the last nine games. The teams will meet only once more this season, at Utah on Feb. 23.

Mavericks: Wesley Matthews (strained left hamstring) came back after missing Monday's game at Chicago but left Wednesday's game early in the third quarter with a similar injury. ... Before Wednesday, Dallas' low yield for a quarter had been 18 points by the Jazz in the fourth quarter on Nov. 7.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Stay on the road for their longest trip (five games) of the season with three more in four days, beginning at Philadelphia on Friday night.

Mavericks: Complete a two-game homestand against Golden State on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.